Couple fights for refund after cruise cancellation

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee couple had been trying for two months to get a refund for a cruise that was canceled because of the pandemic; the cruise line wanted to reschedule the excursion, only.

The couple then called WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare to see if he could find any answers.

We did get a response for them and it’s a good ending; since last fall, Burt Wagner and his wife had been looking forward to a river cruise through part of Europe to celebrate their long marriage.

Because of the cost, they put the expenses on two credit cards.

Then, when the trip was canceled they began the dispute process to get a full refund.

In Powell, Burt and Helga Wagner were looking over pages of correspondence they’ve made over the last few months with Grand Circle Cruise Line since their June excursion was canceled in April due to COVID-19.

They’d tried to get a refund, but the cruise line has only offered to reschedule their trip.

Until Monday, when we wrote to the cruise line and explained the couple’s situation.

Monday afternoon, Grand Circle resolved the issue saying the Wagners’ refund has been approved, we take the process of dealing with traveler issues fairly and equitably during the pandemic.

Burt and Helga are pleased, and can’t wait to get their money back.

In its letter to us, Grand Circle said it is committed to delivering excellent experiences for its customers, that it continues to take its responsibilities to its customers very seriously.

The Wagners are happy that the issue is resolved.

LATEST STORIES: