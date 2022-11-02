OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom who had COVID received news late Monday that her application for rental relief was approved.

Unfortunately, the approval notice came too late because in mid-August Kimberly Boliver was evicted. She couldn’t work because of the lingering impacts of the virus. Boliver tells WATE that the relief money will go to her landlord, but she’s still out of a home.

For people who came down with COVID-19, records from the US Department of Health show thousands have been diagnosed with Post-COVID syndrome, leaving many unable to work. There is a safety net for those unable to make their utility or rent payments, but approval for the program isn’t always quick.

Since late August, Boliver has been living at her mother’s guest house in Oliver Springs. She’s been unable to work for months because of COVID. Her doctor diagnosed her condition as long-COVID. In June, Boliver missed her $855 rent payment on a duplex in Oak Ridge. Unable to pay rent on the 2 bedroom home, Boliver went to court and was evicted.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency offers rental assistance for those diagnosed with COVID and unable to work. Her application was just approved.

“They said I’m conditionally approved for the COVID-19 rent relief. And they’ll be sending me a check for the months of rent past owed to the previous landlord,” said Boliver.

A payment of $2,907 will be sent to the Four Leaf property. While Boliver is grateful for COVID relief approval from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, she’s left with bitter feelings.

“If the landlord had chosen to participate in the COVID-19 program this all could have been avoided. No one would have had to suffer, there wouldn’t have had to be court, there wouldn’t have had to be anything on my permanent record for eviction. This all could have been avoided. And they absolutely chose not to participate at all,” said Boliver.

Boliver, a single mom with a teenage son, came down with COVID in February. She went back to work and made it through mid-May before she was fired. In June, she couldn’t pay her rent.

“I got tired very easily. It was hard to get through the day. And I would have to call in sick fairly often because I had this flu-like illness,” said Boliver.

Like Boliver, Keniethea Tadlock, another long-haul COVID survivor, was unable to work due to her health. Tadlock’s symptoms of fatigue, insomnia, and anxiety were much like Boliver’s and they had the same diagnosis: post-COVID syndrome. It took a year, but Tadlock was finally approved for Social Security disability.

For Boliver, while there’s been one disappointment after the other there is a silver lining. Due to her bad health, she’s been told her application for Social Security disability is under review.

“It would make all the difference. It would allow me to be self-sufficient, it would allow me to have at least a little dignity. It would allow me to provide and have a home and not be unsure of what is happening. To be secure. To be planted is a dream,” said Boliver.

For Boliver to realize her dream of security, she’s hoping to have the eviction from her court record erased. If she can do that, she may be eligible for low-income housing. Her goal now is to have her court record legally cleaned up.