KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If something unthinkable happens to your home and you lose everything, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to remember everything you owned.

Home owners insurance helps us rebuild if the worst occurs, but unless you have accounted for all of your belongings, you won’t get what you should from the insurance company.

WATE Six On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare has some tips and tools that can help you recoup thousands of dollars if disaster strikes.