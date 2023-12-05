KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A disabled Knoxville woman rain into roadblock after roadblock as she tried to reapply for TennCare which has to be done yearly. She and her teenage son had been covered by the state’s health insurance plan for five years, but said she has never had this much trouble.

It’s been a battle as Karen Difiore sent the same information over and over to the state. She showed us where she was first “denied” TennCare coverage. Then, strangely, insurance cards arrived for herself and her teenage son. A few weeks later, their plans were “terminated.”

“You can’t make this up,” she said.

Difiore has tried to re-apply for TennCare since August. However, there’s been a detour each time. She is 49 and a former cook. But she had major spinal surgery last summer, rehabilitation is slow, and currently she’s unemployed. This letter of denial surprised her. She’s had coverage since 2019.

“On mine, I got a letter saying that I didn’t qualify for coverage. At the bottom, it says denial reason,” said Difiore.

Her application was denied because she made too much money.

“I’m unemployed, so I am not making over $1,329. I have no income,” said Difiore.

So, she went back to the TennCare Connect Portal and got through to a live person.

“On our end, we see that you still have insurance. I’m like why did I get this termination letter? So, it’s been back and forth like that for the entire time,” said Difiore.

Then, an insurance card arrived, not long after being told she was no longer covered.

“There are just a lot of inconsistencies back and forth. They tell you you are covered, then they change their mind that you are not,” she said.

When informed that her appeal status was “closed” Difiore was devastated.

“When they are back and forth and telling you, yes you have got it, no you don’t. Yes, you have got it, no you don’t. And you’ve got major doctor bills piling up. You just need a clear answer,” said Difiore.

She showed us on this portal where she had uploaded, several times, proof of her financial resources and other documents TennCare required.

“I don’t want this happening to other people who really do deserve the care, especially children,” Difiore said. “Because a lot of parents don’t know they can fight it. But when you don’t have any money what are you going to do?”

The same inconsistency happened when she reapplied for her son’s coverage.

“They said that they were going to terminate it,” she said. “But then they changed their mind and they reinstated it. I don’t understand why.”

This is what confuses Difiore. Her son’s insurance card arrived after she was told his coverage was terminated.

“And now his insurance is going to end on December 17 because they changed their mind again,” she said. “They said they didn’t get enough paperwork from us. That we didn’t send the paperwork they wanted, with his bank account information.”

TennCare said they need more information about her son’s college enrollment to determine his eligibility.

“Now that my son is 19 he is not considered a minor, of course. But he is supposed to be still eligible for TennCare up until he is 21 as long as he is a full-time student, which he is,” said Difiore.

WATE reached out to the state. In its response, we were told “that Ms. Difiore’s son is eligible for TennCare. There was a worker error in his case. We apologize for the confusion. However, Mrs. Defiore is not eligible. She previously was in a group as a caregiver, but her son is now an adult, therefore she does not qualify for TennCare.”

Difiore told us late Tuesday that while she is disappointed in her ineligibility, she is pleased that her son is eligible.

“It’s take it,” she said.

Tenncare said it would send Difiore information about the healthcare marketplace. However, she said that won’t do much good, because she can’t afford marketplace insurance plans since she is unemployed due to her surgery, and will be for a while.