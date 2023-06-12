KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With so many different legitimate lotteries to choose from, scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting victims by offering instant money.

Oftentimes, a letter arrives saying you have won an international sweepstakes contest and all you have to do is make a call to collect the money. Who doesn’t dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize?

That’s why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.

WATE’s Don Dare has covered many scams like this in the past. This past coverage is what led a man from North Dakota to call and ask if he had really won the sweepstakes. At first, he was convinced he had won a million dollars. Once he had started sending money to receive his winnings, the promise was made he’d get back the fees he was paying.

Seeing a picture of a suitcase full of cash was all the enticement Bruce Johnson needed to keep his hopes alive. The scammer even sent a picture claiming he was on a plane to Johnson’s home in North Dakota with some of the prize money. A winning letter was sent to Johnson six months ago.

“Well great, that would solve a lot of problems for me. You know, it’s easy, it tends to be easy to believe,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wanted to believe he had won after sending a ton of money to pay for fees in order to collect his winnings. The scammer insisted on Bruce sending pre-paid money cards.

“A total of about 15 to 16 Green Dot cards for $500 each,” said Johnson.

In total, Johnson said he sent $50,000.

He said the people in this shot identified themselves as “John Terry” and “Paula Harvey.” They kept in constant contact, once he started sending them money.

“Right now, they told me it was up to a million three hundred thousand. And of course, I would get back everything that I had put in. So, It really wouldn’t cost me anything, I just would get everything back,” Johnson said.

“These people are really good at what they do and they can make things look believable,” said Tony Binkley, BBB president of East Tennessee.

Binkley said the check Johnson received for $950,000 was convincing.

“It’s a good-looking check,” said Binkley. “It’s a believable-looking check.”

Johnson told Dare he could not remember entering the sweepstakes he supposedly had won.

“You’ve got to slow down and think about this and say why, why is this happing to me? Why can I win a sweepstakes that I didn’t enter number one? And why is this person sending me all these pictures of money and checks, checks in the mail? It’s a good scam,” Johnson said.

Here are signs of a prize scam:

They’ll say paying increases your odds of winning. But winning real sweepstakes is by chance.

You’re told the fees you pay will be returned. But once the money is either wired or sent by pre-paid cards, it’s gone.

To get your prize, there are fees to pay. But real prizes are free.

“If you have to pay anything to get your prize, it is probably not going to be the real thing,” Johnson said.

Other red flags include you are told to keep your winnings confidential. The reason is they do not want someone telling putting a bug in your ear, that the whole thing is a scam. Once you start sending money, the con artists will add more prizes.

Johnson was sent a second check for $65,000 but it was fake. When he asked for identification, he was sent pictures of passports, but they included no identifying information.

Everyone wants to win a prize, but fake sweepstakes and lottery scams are so prevalent. Just remember if you pay, you’ll lose.