ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A contractor from Athens, Tennessee is behind bars in Madisonville on drug charges and he may face further prosecution for theft.

WATE previously covered Christian Needham about 18 months ago. He builds fences, at least he used to. Two people told us Needham required 50% upfront but never started the job. Another customer waited over a year for Needham. Then when the fence was built, the workmanship was shoddy. Now a case is being built against him as victims call authorities in several states.

Paul Manning told WATE he had been ripped off by a fence contractor. His neighbor, Mary, hired the same contractor. He never started the work at her house. They both hired Faith Custom Design out of Athens Tennessee in June 2021. Manning paid Needham $1,000 in June 2021 to install a metal fence. The project was only supposed to take three to four weeks.

“On November 18, he said I’m on my way. I am coming with the handrails. But he did not appear,” said Mary.

Needham never appeared and no railings were ever installed. On the day of WATE’s interview with Paul and Mary 19 months ago, Needham sent this text; “I’m going to give her her money back and start Manning Monday morning.”

No fence was ever installed at Manning’s home in Rockwood and Mary never received any money.

“He’s not going to pay anyone back, he’s not going to do anything. It is everyone’s fault but his,” said Rob Cunningham, who also hired Needham.

He waited 16 months for Needham to install a steel security gate paying Needham $5,000. Cunningham ended up hiring a second contractor.

Needham is a convicted felon, according to court records. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and aggravated burglary and was sentenced to probation. In 2019, he lost his appeal for violating probation and was ordered to serve the rest of his 6-year sentence.

Last month in Monroe County, Needham was arrested on a drug charge (manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession), plus possession of a firearm which is a violation of his probation as a convicted felon.

On a Facebook page, created by Cunningham, dozens of people have posted statements saying they were scammed by Needham and have contacted authorities. Today, various police and sheriff’s departments are investigating.

“We have the state of North Carolina, the state of Virginia, the state of Georgia, the state of South Carolina. Those are the ones that have active warrants. There are others but they don’t have their warrants in place yet. I’ve got 61 victims accounted for so far and a little over $170,000,” said Cunningham.

In Tennessee, there is a law that protects you if a contractor does not start working within 90 days after signing a contract and taking your money. If that happens, you first must send a demand letter to the contractor, to start the job. If nothing is done, you then write to the state consumer affairs office and inform local authorities. At that point, if there is enough evidence, the investigation could lead to a felony theft charge.

So far, in Bradley County, more than half a dozen former customers of Needham are sharing information with investigators.