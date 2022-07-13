KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amazon’s Prime Day sales may be a good chance to save money, however, scammers are also taking advantage of the event by either calling or sending text messages in hopes of stealing your personal information.

A retired Department of Energy Supervisor almost fell for the scam. Walt Kelly uses Amazon regularly to buy personal products and household goods. So when he received a message from someone claiming he was with Amazon, he believed them.

“I got an email saying that I purchased a product worth about a hundred and something dollars, a 100 and 68 or something. And, we had never made such a purchase. He said if you didn’t make this purchase call this number,” Kelly said.

Knowing he had not made a recent $168 purchase, he called the number.

“He told me he wanted me to go out and download an app. So, I downloaded the app, then looked at what it said. And it said this would give someone else complete access to your phone,” said Kelly.

He immediately hung up, knowing the consequences if he didn’t. After hanging up, he reached out to Amazon.

“They told me if you ever get an email from us that says you purchased such a thing and they give you a number, it is not from us, don’t respond,” said Kelly.

Amazon has a warning about this scam on its website. First off, be wary of attachments made in suspicious calls or emails. Attachments can contain viruses that can infect your phone or computer if opened or accessed. In addition, if you receive a call or message do not open the attachment. Instead, delete it, which Walt did.

“I was almost taken. It really would have been pretty bad, if I had been,” said Kelly.

If you receive a call or an email from a real Amazon representative, Amazon Pay might sometimes need to ask you for important information, but you will always be directed to provide this information through the Amazon Pay website.

To protect your account information, if you did click through from a suspicious email or app, and entered your Amazon account information, you should immediately update your Amazon password.