KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three small children is without her food stamps. Whitney Lewis said she followed directions in November when requested to update her daughter’s social security number.

She told WATE that her benefits were cut off a week ago. The message from the state said her SNAP benefits have been terminated. The 37-year-old disabled single mother of three receives just over $900 a month in Social Security disability. She said losing the monthly benefit of $700 in food stamps will be a struggle.

Lewis is disabled due to a spinal injury and other serious health issues. She can’t work. Her dad helps out with her three special needs children.

In mid-November, the Human Services Department sent Lewis an important message about her little girl, Stella.

“I get a letter that tells me my daughter’s social security number doesn’t match their file, and that I need to update it,” said Lewis.

Within a day, she took action.

“I got on the portal, created an account, took pictures of her social security card and uploaded them,” said Lewis.

However when she attempted to use her benefits card earlier this month – it was empty.

“January 2 rolls around when my benefits are supposed to be on there, there is nothing there. It says I have been terminated,” said Lewis.

Not only was six-year-old Stella cut off, but so were her brothers and her mother. Immediately, Lewis went to Knoxville’s Human Services office.

“The first lady looked at my account. She said, ‘I don’t see what you are trying to tell me. I see nothing wrong with your account.’ I said, ‘So where are my benefits?’ She said. ‘That’s what we’re going to figure out.’ She said ‘I can see where you sent in your social security card for your daughter on the 16th. Why they asked for that, I have no clue’, she said, ‘because everything was the same’,” said Lewis.

Lewis then spoke with a supervisor at the Knoxville office. She pointed to her portal which shows benefits terminated and asked how can they be restored.

“She said you are just going to have to wait. It’s a waiting game. We’ve got a new system that rolled out in June. She said, ‘Everybody’s having to wait.’ I said, ‘I’m disabled and got three kids.’ I said ‘Do you have a date someone would call me because she said someone would call me.’ She said, ‘No I don’t. It’s just a waiting game.’ She says there are people who have been waiting since June,” said Lewis.

Cassey Bradshaw shared a similar story last month. She and her two-year-old son lost their SNAP benefits after she was sent a reminder in October to reapply. Bradshaw said she mailed her application the last week of October. However, her benefits card was empty when she tried to use it in early November. Just like Lewis did, Bradshaw went to the state office and asked what happened.

“They said they received it but they are so backed up in paperwork that they didn’t have a chance to read it yet,” said Bradshaw in November.

The state Human Services Department told WATE, “There has been a temporary increase in processing SNAP benefits. The delay is caused by new technology used to modernize TDHS’s new Eligibility Benefits Management System.”

“The adoption of any new technology involves a period of adjustment as we transition from the old system to the new one, there has been a temporary increase in our processing times that we are actively working to mitigate.”

State Senator Becky Duncan Massey said she and other lawmakers are aware of the problem. She said human services are short of employees.

“They’re working to get those positions filled. They’re getting folks cross-trained and moving people around that can help get this backlog caught up,” said Massey.

For Lewis’ family, the backlog can’t get caught up fast enough.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Lewis.

She depends on food stamps but doesn’t know when the benefits will be renewed.

WATE contacted the state about Lewis’s situation. We asked about what Whitney told us, that a human service worker in Knoxville found nothing wrong with her account. While Lewis waits for her SNAP benefits to be restored, she’s depending on local food banks to help fill the gap.