Family fights to keep disabled Claiborne County woman’s round-the-clock care

UPDATE: In May 2019, Jordyn Parker and her father, Michael, were found dead outside their home. On Wednesday, the deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

NEW TAZEWELL (WATE) – The family of a young disabled woman in Claiborne County is now fighting TennCare. The woman recently turned 21 and on September 1, her around-the-clock skilled nursing care ends.

Tenncare has been cutting back for the last several years on 24/7 nursing care when children become 21.

Since being severely injured in a car crash in 2012, Jordyn Parker has received partial nursing assistance from TennCare. Then last spring, skilled nursing hours were increased to 24 hours, seven days a week. Now those hours are being drastically cut and the family is desperate.

For two years now, Brittany Estes has been nursing Jordyn, but Estes may no longer be providing skilled nursing paid by TennCare for Jordyn. She is a quadraplegic and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She turned 21 on August 8. Before the accident, Jordyn was a typical teen at Claiborne County High School who enjoyed her friends and family. She loved UT football.

Jordyn’s older brother Jared died as a result of that car wreck. Her father Michael Parker is a single dad and a minister in New Tazewell. He’s grateful to TennCare and the round-the-clock skilled nursing care its provided since his serious back injury earlier this year.

For three and a half years, Jordyn received 84 hours a week of TennCare assistance. A private-duty nurse and her dad looked after her at night. Then earlier this month TennCare sent a notice stating the 24/7 care provided since April will end September 1. Jordyn will still receive state assistance, but the skilled hours will be cut drastically.

“You know, she can’t say, ‘I need help.’ So, someone has to be watching her constantly,” said Michael Parker. “She can’t call out and say my nose itches. She can’t scratch her neck, her nose. She can’t move.”

Michael Parker says the big change in nursing hours from TennCare is the result of that milestone birthday.

“At 21, the hours of care change. It’s the law. They want to cut her hours down to 30 skilled, that means someone who could giver her feedings and medicine,” he said. “We would like to see our 84 hours returned back to us. We believe it’s reasonable based on her condition.”

Michael Parker says Jordyn is aware of the schedule change.

“I want her to have enough care to where she can keep doing better,” said Jordyn’s grandmother Beverly Rhyne.

She and her son have been in regular contact with TennCare recently and have disputed the state’s decision to drastically cut Jordyn’s skilled nursing hours. Her dad says Jordyn is no better today than she was before turning 21. They are not giving up their fight with the state over nursing hours.

“She’s got a wonderful personality, a wonderful smile. She’s a fighter, but we need some help.”

TennCare says under federal law, benefits change for adult enrollees compared to a person under 21 who is considered a child. With the exception of adults who are ventilator dependent, home health services are limited. TennCare says community-based services such as nursing homes are available for eligible adults through TennCare’s Choices program. Michael Parker says a nursing home is not a choice for them.

Jordyn’s grandmother and father say they’ll continue with their appeals and if necessary, they’ll take Jordyn to Nashville for a final appeal before an administrative judge.