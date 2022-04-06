KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stress is a normal part of everyday life, but a new survey shows stress is on the rise.

A new survey by ValuePenguin asked more than 1,500 people across the country about their weekly stress levels and underlying causes. The survey shows that women experienced a more significant shift in stress levels than men. Ninety-two percent of women feel stressed at least one day in a given week. In comparison, 76% of men feel stressed at least one day a week.

Of those surveyed 84% said they feel stressed out weekly. This is up from 78% in March 2021.

“I think COVID really highlighted how finances play a part in our everyday lives,” said Zhannae Cummings with Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. “People losing their jobs and resources and things like that. So, money being a top concern definitely.”

Money is the top stressor with many increasingly worried about their finances. Thirty-two percent now say money is their biggest source of stress, up from 22% last year. Work takes the next spot at 11%. At 9% one’s mental health is another source of stress.

“Looking for child care or having to transition into at-home virtual learning and parents taking time off because they have to be home with the kids. And a lot of resources were robbed from our communities thanks to COVID,” Cummings said.

Nineteen percent of respondents say Monday is the most stressful day of the week according to the survey. It drops to 5% on Wednesday and 2% on Saturdays.

“If your Monday is bad, it is very likely the rest of your week might be just as bad,” Cummings said. “Monday is a stressful day for everyone, it’s like, if I don’t get my life together by Monday, the rest of my week is going to be affected by that.”

Generation Z and millennials both name their boss as their biggest source of stress, while Generation X and baby boomers say their spouse or partner causes them more stress than any other person.

Cummings also shared some good ways to help reduce stress in your life.

“Taking some time away from your day-to-day work life to focus on your physical health by going for a walk,” she said. “Finding an activity that makes you feel good – taking time with friends – do that. I think penciling in time for yourself is really important to help alleviate some stress.”

Cummings also said it’s best not to sweep feelings of stress aside, or bury them. She says to reach out to loved ones and family if you’re having increased stress or depression. And, of course, talk to your doctor openly about stress if it becomes chronic.