OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — More mail delivery issues for people who live in the eastern area of Oak Ridge are being shared. The post office responded saying they were short-staffed.

The couple WATE talked with went on Facebook and found many of their neighbors experiencing the same issue. The issue is families said they’ll go days without mail delivery, and then all of a sudden their mailbox will be full of letters and catalogs.

Sara Moore and her husband used to receive mail daily. But for the last five months, most days the box has been empty. Then one day stacks of mail will arrive.

“We had a carrier that would be here every day at 3 o’clock, consistent, every day he was here. They transferred him across town. Ever since they transferred him, we haven’t been getting mail,” said Russ Moore, an Oak Ridge resident.

When they did see the delivery person, they asked him what the problem was and they were told it was a staffing issue.

“‘We’re short-handed. We don’t have people, we don’t have help.’ But Amazon packages come every day,” said Sara Moore.

The deliveries of Amazon packages are made by postal workers. The couple is worried about important letters or things like medication delivered through the postal service.

“My health insurance keeps pushing for mail-order drugs. I can’t do it. I can’t do it because I don’t know when I’m going to get them. I can’t trust them,” said Russ Moore.

Sara Moore asked if her neighbors in East Oak Ridge are experiencing trouble with their mail delivery.

“There is a lady off of Delaware [Avenue], she comments, ‘I get my mail once or twice a week.’ There is another lady who comments, ‘I live on Alger [Road] and we go as much as a week without mail. Once we went nine days without mail. I call and complain a lot’,” she said.

In March, Al Johnson shared the same story as Sara and Russ Moore. Delivery to his neighborhood in east Oak Ridge has been hit and miss. So, he went to the Jackson Square post office in Oak Ridge where he talked with a supervisor.

“I asked a couple of questions like ‘why do we not get mail but two or three days a week?’ I got nothing but – you need patience,” said Johnson.

Johnson kept a record of when mail was delivered to his home during a three-week period last winter.

“On February 15th, we got mail. The next mail delivery was February 26th, that was on a Sunday evening,” said Johnson. “On the Eighth of March, I called an 800 number. Amazingly, the next day we had mail delivered twice, in the afternoon and the evening. I had a stack that high, two late bills.”

“I’ve contacted all of our US Senators and Congress people. I have contacted the Post Master General,” said Sara Moore.

She said US Senator Marsha Blackburn’s office is checking into the issue.

“If it’s a manpower shortage, what do they do with the rural carriers? They’re all contractors. If you have a manpower shortage here in the city, why don’t you hire contractors to give them a hand,” said Russ Moore.

WATE contacted the post office. In its response, we were told “The US Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience experienced by our customers in Oak Ridge.” Additionally, the postal service wrote: “Like many other businesses, the Oak Ridge Post Office is experiencing temporary staffing issues. Local management is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service.”

Sara and Russ Moore are to the point when it comes to their neighborhood delivery service.

“Fix it,” said Sara Moore.

Russ Moore added, “I want it fixed.”

We have reported mail delivery issues before in parts of Blount County, Knox County, and Loudon County. The postal service has said in the past that it is experiencing staffing issues.

For anyone interested in applying for postal employment, the post office says you can visit their website at usps.com/careers. Potential applicants may also contact the Oak Ridge Post Office for questions about the position or the online application process. The post office told us as it acquires and trains new employees, they’re confident service improvements will be made.