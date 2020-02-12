Flowers for Valentine’s Day: What they mean, how much to spend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Valentine’s Day is Friday; chocolates while they are a nice gift, flowers rule the day.

Flowers are the most popular form of showing your affection toward a loved one or a special other.

Don Dare spoke with an expert about what to select.

There are so many things to consider when buying flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Pricing

One of those decisions is the price.

Don’t expect last-minute discounts, like the stores, do at Christmas.

The demand for flowers is at its peak during Valentine’s week.

A dozen, long-stem red roses with all the trimmings are at the high end, but there are other alternatives.

Many people consider red roses to be the ultimate symbol of love and affection.

At Petree’s Flowers in East Knoxville, red roses are abundant this Valentine’s week. This is considered the busiest time of the year for florists.

Inside their air-conditioned, cooler are 1,000’s of flowers, most will be sold by Friday, Valentine’s Day, but with so many different colors and varieties of flow, what do you buy? How much can you expect to spend?

Jenny Peek is our expert, with 35 years of experience, she knows all about roses and other flowers.

“We have some beautiful roses. Different types. Lavenders. It’s a new design, it came from the wholesale. It’s beautiful. Something like that arranged in a vase will be about $89.95 with a dozen arranged, but it’s beautiful.” Jenny Peek – Petree’s Flowers

Maybe $90 is beyond your price range, so think smaller.

“It’s small, but very pretty. And, look at the cost. $44.99. A lot of people can afford that. We want everybody, whether it be one rose or a dozen. Even a small arrangement. It is reaching out to those you love.” Jenny Peek – Petree’s Flowers

So, what color do you choose?

What does each color represent? Think Tennessee.

Jenny: “It’s orange. It has the pink in there. It’s a special rose. We get them during the holidays.” Dare: “Then there is this one.” Jenny: “Yes, I love that red and white.” Dare: “And yellow.” Jenny: “Yes, a lot of people love yellow. And look at the lavender. To me it is gorgeous.” Dare: “And they do represent different types of love?” Jenny: “Yes. White is purity, red is love, pink is like, I’m getting to know you, I love you, or getting to love you.”

How do you make them last?

If you want your roses to last a long time, choose live ones that you can plant.

“These are potted, they will grow outdoors. If you don’t want loose roses, but if you want something that will last. They are some real roses that are growing, that will last forever, also.” Jenny Peek

If you want your cut roses to last, they’ll need to be trimmed.

Dare: “Here we have long-stem roses. You want to cut them.” Jenny: “It’s always good to do it to the side.” Dare: “At an angle.” Jenny: “Yes, that way it lets it soak up water better. Then you clear off some of the pedal on the outside that might have any kind of brown.”

To keep your flowers fresh and healthy, change the water in the vase.

“Well just about every three to four days. When you see it looking cloudy in there, all you have to do is reach it up, pour it out and add more. We always leave some of this, plant food, you put it into the water. That keeps them fresher. You fold the roses back, it just makes a different look. It’s almost looks like it is opened.” Jenny Peek

Remember, no matter what flowers you give, no matter how much you spend, you are letting that special person know how you feel.

When it comes to roses this Valentine’s Day, some of the least expensive cash and carry roses, a dozen of them, may start at $20. Those put together by floral designers will run from the $90-100-plus range.

Now, some people may remember when exchanging Valentine’s cards at grade school was the thing. It’s still popular.

Feb. 14 is the second-largest card giving day of the year, just after Christmas. Teachers receive the most cards, followed by kids, mothers, and significant others.

“I confess… only once did I forget that card and flowers for Valentine’s day. Only once.” Don Dare