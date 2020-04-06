Fountain City church’s Sunday school class uses Zoom to meet amid coronavirus pandemic

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — With mandatory closures and restrictions in place, churches are facing an unprecedented challenge during this current coronavirus crisis.
Some are choosing to meet online through Zoom, which is a new video conferencing app.
At Fountain City United Methodist Church, the pairs and spares is one of its largest classes.
The last time they met together was five weeks ago; however, for the last two Sundays they’ve held virtual classes.
As with any new technology, there were some technical matters to be resolved as the pairs and spares Sunday school class met for the first time on Zoom, eight days ago.
Most members of the class had never used Zoom before. However, on March 29, about a dozen people from the 70 member group successfully mastered the video conference platform.
Many faith groups in East Tennessee, regardless of their affiliation, are connecting through Zoom.
What they’re finding is comfort and unity in these challenging times through this new technology.
Now, there have been incidents across the country where hackers have gained access to a Zoom meeting and disrupted the video, it’s called Zoom bombing.
There are ways to reduce the risk, and that is what the pairs and spares class incorporated for their meetings.
