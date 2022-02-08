KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s annual free legal advice clinic is moving to a new location. The Tennessee Faith and Justice Alliance’s first event will be held Feb. 12 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

Since 2016, the Alliance has held free clinics at mosques, synagogues and churches for those seeking legal advice.

“Once a month here at Cokesbury we will hold on the second Saturday from 9 to 12 what is called the Knoxville Legal Ministry Clinic and that will be open to anyone who would like to come and get legal advice,” said coordinator Crystal Schrof.

A legal needs survey made by the state shows that nearly 1.5 million Tennesseans can not afford a lawyer. It’s especially difficult for those who are barely making ends meet, financially. Despite free legal resources available for low-income Tennesseans, many people don’t know where to turn if they need a lawyer.

Places of faith have sponsored free clinics since 2016. They provide a more comfortable setting than an office building affords.

“I think the wonderful thing about the Faith and Justice clinic is that it recognizes the pivotal role that churches have in our communities,” said attorney Caitlin Torney. “They’re centers for gathering; they are safe places and they’re a primary way people get information and resources.”

For those who are either summoned to court or need legal help, the system can be intimidating. Many just need advice on where to start.

“Sometimes they just need someone to point them in the right direction,” said attorney Ian Hennessey, one of the founding organizers of the Faith and Justice Alliance Clinic. “Tell me what my rights are, what my obligations are. Who should I call? Google can be intimidating and they don’t know where to start. We can help them go in the right direction.”

Only legal advice will be given at the monthly clinics by the attorneys. No one will be turned away, regardless of income.

“We will serve anyone who walks through the door,” Torney said. “We look to help any and all comers and we welcome anyone who would like to speak to an attorney.”

“We know the need is out there,” Schrof said. “It is really a matter of making sure the people who have that need know that the resource is here and they can tap into it.”

“I hope they leave with answers,” Hennessey said. “I hope they leave with guidance on how best to address the issues they may have. And, if it is something that is important enough, then, maybe, they’ll leave with the name or number of someone who can help them in the legal system.”

Attorneys from all legal specialties will be represented at the clinic. They will not be offering representation, only advice. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12, at the north campus of Cokesbury United Methodist, located between Harper Auto and the Gem Store, on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville. The clinics will be held every second Saturday of the month.

“We look forward to seeing lots of attorney volunteers and hopefully members of the community on Saturday,” Torney said.