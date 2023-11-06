KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are a veteran in need of legal assistance, Legal Aid of East Tennessee together with the Knoxville Bar Association will be holding a free legal clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Veteran’s Legal Aid Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the Knox County Public Defenders Office and law students from the University of Tennessee and Lincoln Memorial University.

Veterans from across East Tennessee are welcome to a free legal clinic at the Public Defenders Office in Knoxville. The community room will be busy with attorneys providing free legal advice to veterans seeking assistance.

“We have attorneys available to answer any type of legal problem ranging from criminal to civil, contacts, divorces. We will find someone who can answer your questions,” said Caitlin Torney, Legal Aid of East Tennessee.

Attorneys from Legal Aid of East Tennessee, those from the Access to Justice Committee and others will be providing advice.

“So, they will come in here, they’ll sit and meet with an attorney. Normally, we have a law student or an attorney do an intake. They speak with them and get a general idea of what the problem is. Then they’ll rotate them to an actual attorney in that area of the practice of the law. Then they’ll talk with that veteran about what they think they should do or what they can do in this situation,” said Chuck Sharrett, Access to Justice Committee.

A lot can be accomplished in the two-hour free clinic and follow-up visits are encouraged.

“I feel like a lot of veterans when they come in here don’t know what to expect. But when you sit down with an attorney who says, Hey, where did you serve? I served there too. Or we went to basic training at the same fort. It makes them feel more comfortable, feel respected. Feel like they can identify with me and I with them,” said Legal Aid Attorney Jennifer Egleston, who is also an Army veteran.

“I do this because I love working with veterans. My brother was a Marine. It brings me joy to spend time with people who also served,” said Torney.

Many who visit the clinic may have not experience dealing with lawyers, but these attorneys won’t charge a dime.

“When they come in here they can talk with an attorney for free. And, potentially get some legal advice that they might not have been able to get. They might even make a connection with an attorney they might what to hire down the road,” said Egleston.

As you heard, the attorneys will give you advice about any problem. If you have papers about your legal issue? Bring them. The help is free and you don’t need an appointment, just show up at 1101 Liberty Street in Knoxville between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The clinic is held every second Wednesday of each month.