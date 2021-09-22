Got mail? Knox County man finally receives his after 6 week drought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After numerous trips to the post office and six weeks of waiting, a Knox County man finally has received his mail. In early August, he filled out a form to hold his mail for about a week while away on vacation. However, after returning, he wasn’t able to get his mail delivery resumed.

Several times Ric McLaney told postal employees he was not getting his mail. McLaney, who has Parkinson’s disease and other health issues, said he was getting pretty frustrated because no one seemed to give his issue much urgency. He figured his mail was somewhere but said no one at the post office knew where it was until Tuesday.

For the last six weeks, McLaney has gone to the mailbox at his home in East Knox County and no mail has been delivered. In early August, before he went on vacation, Ric went to the Burlington Station post office and filled out a form to hold his mail until he got back. When McLaney returned on Aug. 9, he went directly to the post office to get his mail before going home.

“He went back, he brought me back a stack of mail for my street number, but for two streets over,” McLaney said. “He took it back, came back, about four or five minutes, said ‘You don’t have any mail.’ When I came in from the post office on the ninth, my mail had been delivered the whole time I was gone, instead of being on hold.”

Since Aug. 9, his mailbox has been empty.

“Where, where is my mail? I’ve gone back six or seven times. I went back on the 18th (August). Another clerk told me they didn’t have any mail on hold for me. And, of course, none has been delivered to my house. I went back on the 24th and another clerk told me they couldn’t find any mail of mine.

“She asked me, ‘Do you want it resumed?’ I said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ Spoke with another clerk on the first of September. They still didn’t have any mail to produce and couldn’t give me a reason. I gave them my name, everything written out again. Asked if they could get it to the supervisor because they told me there wasn’t one there that day.”

McLaney said apparently the information never got to a supervisor. He called again on Sept. 15, no mail. His updated electric bill, phone bill, and other correspondences are somewhere but have not yet been delivered.

“Everything that you normally get in the mail, including junk mail. You’d think at least I’d get junk mail,” he said.

Since the beginning of August, the only mail he’s received came while he was away, stuffed in his mailbox even though he had requested it be held at the post office.

“I’d like to get an explanation of where in the heck it’s been and why no supervisor has yet contacted me,” McLaney said.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Postal Service’s area supervisor.

“We sincerely apologize to Mr. McLaney for the issues he experienced. When mail issues occur, our goal is to quickly resolve them,” the supervisor said.

After waiting six weeks, a bundle of mail was delivered on Tuesday. There were bills, personal letters, and junk mail. McLaney said the postmaster at Burlington Station called him.

“He said that my mail had been held down at Burlington Station post office,” McLaney said.

McLaney explained to the postmaster how he had reached out multiple times to clerks to check for his mail. The postmaster told McLaney that he would get to the bottom of it. Now, his mail will be delivered to his house.

He said he’s never before had trouble with mail delivery or with his mail carrier — the Postal Service said if your mail delivery is disrupted, call the customer care number to report the issue. The number for the Customer Care Center is 1-800-ASK-USPS or 1-800-275-8777.