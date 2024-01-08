GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One family in Grainger County fell victim to one of these scammers and lost $750.

The hot rental market for apartments and homes in East Tennessee has caught the attention of scammers. A growing number of fake rental listings are being posted and catching eager renters off guard, and as a result, they’re losing money. The rental scam has been around for years and there are variations of the hoax. Pictures and descriptions of online rental listings are copied by scammers. They replace a real agent’s contact information with their own and post phony ads.

Chris Rayman, his mother Carmen, and his wife, Rinehart, were hoping to move. They want to leave Grainger County and go to Sevier County where there are more job opportunities. A so-called realtor sent Rinehart a picture of this rental home in Pigeon Forge after she had posted her desire to find a house to rent on Facebook.

“And this gentleman, Don Stephen, contacted me through Facebook messenger saying he had a house in Pigeon Forge,” said Rinehart.

She and her family agreed to meet Stephen at the home for a walk-through. But, he first required a big deposit to hold the house.

“We had set up a time to meet on a Saturday – he never showed. I put a $750 deposit down on the house to secure it, so we knew we had the house. And I was supposed to meet him a 10 o’clock on a Saturday and he never shows,” said Rinehart.

Rinehart then messaged Stephen and he agreed to meet everyone the next day.

“So, the next morning comes and we’re sitting there waiting and sitting at the house that I was going to hopefully get. He gave me the run-a-round saying he had gotten pulled over,” said Rinehart.

The scammer was prepared, sending Rinehart a picture of a police officer. Stephen claimed he was sitting in the back seat and under arrest. However, the police officer in the picture was from Pooler, Georgia.

“I was getting a little suspicious about it because I had never heard of anybody wanting the money before you see the house,” said Rayman.

Still, Rinehart’s mother-in-law was excited about the possibility of renting the home. They were especially reassured about the deal when Stephen sent what was supposed to be his real estate license.

“I sent him a message saying my mom was getting a little unsettled. He said no, no, no you don’t need to worry. He sends me this picture saying I am real and legit. And I’m on my way,” said Rinehart.

The scammer then had another trick up his sleeve. Telling Rinehart the deposit on the rental home was refundable if she changed her mind. However, the refund came with a hitch.

“He said I would have to send another $100 in order to get my $750 back,” said Rinehart. “He said it was all the business side of Cash App. So I contacted Cash App myself, and messaged them. There is no such thing as a business side of Cash App.”

Cash App reports that apartment or home rental deposit scams are common. Their warning is to “never send money to someone you don’t know who is promising to deliver you something – like an apartment rental.”

“I went over to the police department, the Pigeon Forge police department and filed a report,” said Rinehart.

She has reported the scam to Cash App and is hoping for the best.

“You want to do your thorough investigation, ask the right questions,” said Rinehart.

The first thing you should do if you’ve been snagged is contact the app where the transaction took place, like Rinehart did with Cash App. On its website, Cash App says it may not always refund your money when a scam is reported. However, Cash App says a team will investigate the disputed transactions and, if necessary, will escalate the dispute with the card network used during the transaction.

It’s also important to contact your card issuer to notify them of fraud. Finally, don’t put money down on a rental until you sign an agreement.