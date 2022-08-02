KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Knoxville to honor Vietnam veterans with the dedication of a new monument for Vietnam veterans at World’s Fair Park.

Across the county, cities and towns have honored their soldiers and fallen soldiers in different ways, with both small or large monuments. The memorials provide a place of remembrance for those who lost loved ones and have no grave to visit, or to honor the service of those still alive.

The unmistakable sound of this HU-1 Helicopter, better known by its nickname, the “Huey,” caught the attention of every Vietnam veteran as the chopper landed at the World’s Fair Park this morning.

They came to support the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans monument. It’s just feet away from Knoxville’s Veterans’ Memorial Park, which is dedicated to those who served in the two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, and other conflicts.

The new monument specifically honors those who served and died in that controversial war. In East Tennessee, just over 11,000 men and women served during the era of the Vietnam war. Across the state, 1300 Tennesseans died in Vietnam.

“We never got the welcome home that we needed. We were shunned from people. All we were doing was protecting our country. Doing what we were told,” said David Hodson, US Marine, Retired.

“We weren’t allowed to wear our uniforms off base. You had to make sure you didn’t tell people about it. It was almost like you were ashamed that you were in the service. This actually brings, actually, some honor for us,” said Marilyn Childress, Navy Corpsman.

While the war is long over, for the men and women who served in Vietnam their experiences will always be with them and Tuesday’s dedication linked the past to the present.

“This is a way to give back to the veterans who were over there and to welcome them home and to memorialize the ones we lost,” said Robert Sullivan, Navy veteran.

“It’s a remembrance of all, first of all the ones who gave their all. Secondly of all who came home. It’s a remembrance of the families who were there and waited for us,” said Barry Rice: Vietnam Veteran of America, TN President.

Several years of planning went into this special monument. Five dedicated men helped organize and raise over $30,000 for this moment. One of them is Frank Maples, a Vietnam veteran himself.

“We did some fundraising, we worked with the marble company, the engravers over the last year and a half, and everyone cooperated beautifully. Just good teamwork,” said Maples.

The monument is also dedicated to those still missing in action, they will always be remembered, especially by former Prisoner of War, Bill Robinson.

“This is an opportunity for the families to remember we have not forgotten our fallen or those who have served. It’s an important thing that we always remember,” said Robinson, Major (Ret), Vietnam POW.

As veterans thanked their fellow vets for making this monument possible; its real meaning will be those who come to see it and remember it.