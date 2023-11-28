KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A disabled Knoxville woman is asking if she somehow made a mistake while online searching for home delivery. Over the last month, boxes of food have been left on her front doorstep and her checking account has been charged.

The business that sent the produce is called Misfits Market. It has an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau. There have been more than 500 complaints made, with half of them resolved over the past several years.

The online box delivery service sells imperfect produce that would otherwise go to waste since grocery stores only want “perfect” produce. But to view the prices of the produce, first, you have to give the business your personal information.

Evelyn, who chose not to share her last name, searched for home delivery services last month, and wonders if she made a mistake. At 80, she lives alone on a fixed income. When Misfits Market came up, Evelyn was curious. She had to create an account and enter information to view prices. It was late October when a box full of food arrived on her front doorstep.

“I didn’t open it. I didn’t order it. It said Misfits Market. I thought, why are they sending it to me? I didn’t order anything. There is no telephone number to call. Nothing on the computer. It was a big box,” said Evelyn.

She added that it was so heavy she couldn’t even bring it inside her house.

“Couldn’t even bring it through the doorway. The man from FedEx who came to pick it up had to struggle with it,” said Evelyn.

Evelyn is disabled, her left leg was amputated some years ago. It’s difficult for her to get around and she has no car. With that unopened box of food left at her door, there was no receipt attached. She said she checked with her band and found she had been charged $65.32 on October 31. She discovered charges to her debit card every seven days for the last month ranging from $66 to $79. She was also charged $35 because she did not have enough money in her account.

“The total was $289.80,” said Evelyn. “They wiped me out.”

The charges were dropped. But why were they made to begin with? When you go to the Misfits Market website, you are directed to give your credit or debit card number in order to learn what type of produce is available and the prices.

Evelyn doesn’t remember doing that but apparently, she did. In addition, trying to get in touch with the online business isn’t easy.

“There is no telephone number, there is no way you can communicate,” said Evelyn.

On their website, there are directions to quit Misfits Market. Evelyn said she has selected the cancel plan button and hopes now there will be no more deliveries.

“Be careful what you look at on the computer,” she said.

In its responses to the BBB, the company said it makes it clear on its application that after entering personal information to view produce, you are making a purchase when you enter credit card information.

Misfits said you can’t open an account or see their inventory without entering your payment info or clicking that start shopping button. But once you reach out to their customer service, BBB reports show Misfits is able to refund the charge. Misfits also said it is working to be able to make live communications by chat and phone available to its customers.