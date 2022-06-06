KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A detailed survey asking personal questions were sent to a Knoxville house a few weeks ago, the homeowner was worried about being scammed so she reached out to WATE’s Don Dare to find out if it was legit.

“We received a Community Survey census. It says that we have to fill it out and it’s required by US law,” Vicki Popp said. “They are asking a lot of questions. They want to know about our area, our house. The different rooms in the house. They ask personal questions, like finances. That’s when I thought of throwing it out, I thought maybe it was a scam.”

However, she was not sent a scam instead it was a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. While every 10 years the Bureau attempts to survey the entire US, every year a more detailed census survey is sent out at random to zip codes across the country to a limited number of people.

She said the lengthy survey came in an official-looking envelope. No matter how official it looked, she wasn’t sure about it and the warning, “your response is required by law,” made her even more warry.

“No one that I know of received one. We were the only ones, so that was concerning,” Popp said. “Then with all the things going on in the world, I was afraid that we were going to give out information that we should not be giving out. They want to know if you are renting or if you own your home. They want to know if there are family members living with you.”

The Census Bureau tells WATE, that it understands that some people do not like the questions, but the Bureau would like to have as many questions answered as possible.

In a promotional video, it’s explained that the survey is mailed to 3.5 million addresses across the county and the information collected goes a long way.

“This survey is the only source of annual data on social, economic, housing, and demographic statistics for small areas and small population groups. The statistics help determine how more than $675-billion on federal funding is spent on infrastructure and services: from highways to schools to hospitals,” according to the promotional video.

Popp told Dare she plans on completing the survey online as she is nervous about putting the answered survey in the mail.

“I really don’t like putting this in the mail. So, I will probably end up doing it on the internet,” Popp said.

While the Census Bureau issues a warning that filling out the American Community Survey is required by law, it is unlikely a person will be prosecuted or fined if the survey isn’t completed. However, the Census Bureau does want participants to answer as many questions as possible and return it either by mail or email.

Regarding personal questions asked in the financial section of the survey, the Census Bureau says it does not share any of that information with any other branch of the U.S. Government.