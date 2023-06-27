KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville couple took matters into their own hands when a mail carrier quit posting letters at their front door. They were told to move their mailbox to the street before any more letters were delivered again.

Cars were parked on the street in front of Rhonda and Gary Peacock’s home. The neighborhood is the historic Parkridge community where there are no garages or spaces for vehicles to pull off the street.

The couple’s mailbox is placed near the front door of their home. However, issues arose after the carrier delivered their mail while plowing through their shrubbery.

“He would come through either the path or through this opening and walk through the yard and up to the mailbox,” said Rhonda Peacock.

After the delivery, the mail carrier would leave through the side of the yard. Rhonda Peacock asked him politely to take the walkway, however, the mail carrier was not happy.

“He got right in my face and explained he was going to take the shortest route. I don’t remember what he said, he was just mad,” said Rhonda Peacock.

The couple did not want to move the mailbox due to the possibility of it being blocked by two cars.

“You cover up a mailbox with a car then they don’t deliver. They wouldn’t deliver mail if a car is blocking it,” said Gary Peacock.

Soon, their mail carrier stopped delivery. Then the Peacock couple contacted the postal service’s hotline. After they called, mail was being delivered again to their front door, but for several weeks this month, the couple picked up their mail at the North Knoxville post office.

“The postal carrier told us he was going to continue to do that and we didn’t have any recourse. The only recourse we had was to move our mailbox to the street,” said Gary Peacock.

The issue felt never-ending for the couple.

“And we found out other people had similar situations. It’s good for people to know the community Facebook page was really helpful in that finding out others had the same situation,” said Rhonda Peacock.

“After I talked to several people, I was given some information to call the OIG, the Office of the Inspector General’s hotline to file a complaint,” said Gary Peacock.

The message from the Office of the Inspector General said it was passing on Gary Peacock’s complaint to his local post office. He visited the facility last week where he talked with the postmaster.

“They tell me it’s all been resolved now we’ll start your delivery back,” said Gary Peacock.

Their mailbox will not have to be moved. However, their former mail carrier has been reassigned to a different route.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is an independent oversight agency, separate from the U.S. Postal Service. The OIG handles such complaints as delivery problems, either no delivery or late delivery, misdeliveries or damaged mail.

It also hears customer service issues, such as poor service. To file a complaint, call 800-275-8777.