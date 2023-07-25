KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville couple has been told it may be a year before the complicated Solar Titan case is resolved.

In February when the Knoxville-based solar company was forced by the state to close its doors. It’s now under the control of a federally appointed-receiver.

Fred and Penny Augustine recently heard from the court-appointed receiver. They first shared their Solar Titan programs with WATE in January. Since then, they have initiated several changes on their own. They reached out to Generac, which made some of their solar system’s hardware, and they contacted the receiver appointed by the federal court. He responded to their questions this month.

In April, Generac was able to get the solar battery and inverters in the couple’s outside unit working. In addition, other hardware devices were installed on 18 solar panels. Finally, the Augustines are seeing a small return on their expensive solar investment.

“It’s working and we’ve had consistent, consistent workings of the battery,” said Fred.

Still, there’s another issue Fred and his wife Penny face before their system works year-round.

“We still have to move the battery inside. Otherwise, when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, the battery will not work,” he said.

During the hard freeze last Christmas and for several weeks, no solar power was being generated by those panels.

“We have nothing right now. We have nothing,” said Penny.

Fred showed us that app on his phone that he checks frequently.

“This is the app from Generac. It monitors our system and tells us what we have. So when you pick up the battery, it shows zero,” said Fred.

Some of the pieces of hardware outside their home were manufactured by Generac, but installed by Solar Titan.

“We’ve called Generac. They walked us through any troubleshooting. The result was, it’s not Generac, it’s Solar Titan the way things are installed,” said Penny.

The Augustines signed a contract with Solar Titan in June of 2021 and paid $42,500. The system is paid off but it’s been nothing but trouble.

The couple was in Federal Court in Greeneville in late February, as Michael Atnip, the owner of Solar Titan, and Craig Kelley, operations manager, met for their first hearing after a federal judge issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company from doing business and put it under the control of a receiver.

Since February, the Augustines initiated several contacts with the federally appointed receiver handling the complicated case. The response from the receiver dated July 11 says: “Thank you for reaching out about your Solar Titan claim. We are working with Generac to get the batteries moved.”

“That’s excellent because Generac is not part of anything that the state has against Solar Titan. So, they are still standing by their product and their warranty,” said Penny.

As the receiver explained in another email, the couple now understands the court’s timeline in working with Generac will not happen quickly.

“There are a lot of people to deal with a lot of issues. We’re hoping it will be dealt with on a reasonable basis,” said Fred.

“I’ve been in contact with the state attorney’s office as well to see how they’re doing because I forward information to them as well. They seem to think it will probably take up to a year,” said Penny.

It’s going very slow because the Augustines joined hundreds of others in four states who filed complaints against Solar Titan.

In his message, the court-appointed receiver, Richard Ray, also told the Augustines his job is to “organize the hundreds of complaints, so that they may be addressed, and then accumulate the resources to make progress.”

Here is the receiver’s website, SolarTitanUSA.com. There you will find a tab to either file a consumer complaint or check the current status of your complaint. The receiver says once filed, recommendations to reconcile the complaints will be presented to the court for approval. Due to so many individual complaints, the process will take time.