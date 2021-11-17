KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grandmother who is hard of hearing has been having trouble receiving a refund for hearing aids that didn’t fit. She returned the hearing aids, but, also, she had been double-billed for them.

A few weeks ago, Frances pulled out an old pair of hearing aids. Unfortunately, the one for her right ear didn’t work. The hearing aids she has now are 30 years old and don’t work well.

“Sometimes they do work, and sometimes they don’t work,” she said.

She’s frustrated because her hearing loss makes it nearly impossible for her to talk with anyone on the phone. Choosing the right hearing aids can be difficult because they have to fit right and feel right. If you order a pair online, but things go wrong, like, they don’t fit, getting results may take some time.

Frances says, unlike many people her age, she’s pretty proficient with the computer. Frances, 94, is hard of hearing. She asked us not to use her last name.

In mid-October, she went online and ordered a small, virtually invisible, Eargo 5 hearing aid.

“They were supposed to be a very highly rated hearing aid place until I ordered one pair of hearing aids,” she said. “When I got my receipt I see that I’m charged for two sets of hearing aids. One for $2,650 and one $2,500.”

She said that wasn’t the only issue with the California-based company, the hearing aids she received were too big.

“They should fit my ears,” Frances said. “But when they arrived after the second day, they would not fit into my ears. Nothing would make them fit.”

So, she returned them and requested a $5,150 refund.

“When they received the hearing aids back, they issued the credit for the $2,650, that showed up on my bank statement,” Frances said.

However a refund for the missing $2,500 was missing.

“They admitted it,” Frances said. “They emailed me and said they had made an error and they were going to credit me, but they never did. I wrote emails. I made phone calls. I think they blocked my calls.”

She wondered if the delay has to do with a billing error with someone named Jay Guben.

“They billed this person here,” Frances said. “Apparently, when I sent in my order, they mixed me and this person. They put this person in here with my address and my credit card number.”

WATE 6 On Your Side emailed Eargo’s office in California and they wrote back, “We confirm she was double-charged in error. Both charges have now been credited back to her. We regret the error.”

On Tuesday, Frances visited that local hearing aid business, where she went through testing. They were able to fit her and her new hearing aids should be expected soon.

Over the last few days, there has been more email correspondence between Frances and Eargo. They company says it wants to make sure she is satisfied.