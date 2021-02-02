Knoxville man gets mail delivery issue resolved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After months of waiting, mail is finally delivered to the door of a disabled Knoxville man.

The condo community where he lives has no door-to-door service. Instead, a cluster mailboxes have been installed.

However, it didn’t take long for the Postal Service to respond to one man’s call for help.

With the cluster mailboxes about 100 yards from the front of Steve Davidson’s condo, it was nearly impossible for him to get his mail without pain after a stroke last fall. He sent a waiver for door-to-door delivery to his post office more than three months ago but heard nothing.

“I actually went to the post office two times. The people on the counter said, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you,’ and said, ‘We don’t know, you’ll have to talk to the postmaster,’ which is impossible. So, I had no where else to turn that’s why I called you.” Steve Davidson

WATE 6 On Your Side checked the Postal Service’s website and noted directions on how to request door delivery for people with physical challenges. On Steve’s behalf, we contacted the Postal Service two weeks ago. Within days, an assistant postmaster was at his house.

“She handed me two pieces of paper for my signature and she said your mail will be delivered tomorrow, starting tomorrow. She said, ‘I’m sorry you had to go through all this aggravation trying to get it delivered,’ but she said it’s taken care of.” Steve Davidson

Now when he goes to the mailbox, it’s only a matter of getting to the front door and opening it.

“Miracles happen every day. As long as I can get my mail, that’s all I asked for.” Steve Davidson

For those requesting a change in their delivery service due to a disability, the Postal Service says a letter asking for a waiver must be sent to your local postmaster.

There should also be a signed letter from your doctor stating the nature of the disability.

The Postal Service says each request is based on physical hardship, and an increase to operational costs in delivery is not part of the decision-making process.

If the first request is turned down, there is an appeal process.