KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young Knoxville mom was told she may have to wait months for her food assistance benefits. She recertified for food stamps last month, only to be told the state is months behind on processing paperwork.

For families that rely on food assistance programs, having those benefits this time of year is especially important. Thousands of people are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. Each year, you must reapply for the benefits.

Cassey Bradshaw was working until six months ago when she had serious health issues. She said it’s going to be tight putting food on the table this month. The 24-year-old single mom, who has heart problems, depends on food stamps for herself and her two-year-old son. She was sent a reminder in October that it was time to reapply for her SNAP benefits.

Bradshaw said she mailed her application the last week of October. However, her benefits card was empty when she went to use it in early November. So, she went to the state office building in Knoxville and asked what happened.

“They said we haven’t received it yet. I said well I just sent it in. It was October 25th that I sent it through the mail,” said Bradshaw.

She was given a list of nonprofit agencies that could help her.

“They gave me a letter stating all of the food pantries we can go to and just shunned me off,” said Bradshaw. “Because they said they’re three months behind on paperwork. There are not enough employees.”

She returned to the state office building a few weeks later. She depends on the $536 a month to feed her son and herself. In late November, she said a human services clerk told her the re-certification letter had arrived.

“I said hey, it’s this many days before Thanksgiving. They said they received it, but they are so backed up with paperwork, they haven’t had a chance to read it yet,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw called WATE because she’d getting desperate.

“I don’t have no income. I’m waiting on my disability right now because I’m in this kind of shape,” said Bradshaw.

She had an aortic valve replacement in June, but the operation went wrong. Required was major surgery to remove blood clots in her leg. Since then, her recovery has been slow.

“I can’t get a job, I’ve tried. ‘Oh, you are a hazard. We can’t have you here.’ Before then I was working cleaning houses I can’t even do that now,” said Bradshaw. “I was raised around working people. Some people get down on their luck. I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a little bit of help. If I could work, I would be out there working.

The state’s Human Services Department told WATE, “There has been a temporary increase in processing SNAP benefits. The delay is caused by new technology used to modernize TDHS’s new Eligibility Benefits Management System.”

“The adoption of any new technology, involves a period of adjustment. As we transition from the old system to the new one, there has been a temporary increase in our processing times that we are actively working to mitigate or resolve.”

Bradshaw is determined to provide for herself and her little boy.

“It’s going to be hard. I ain’t going lie, it’s going to be hard. We will make it. God will provide,” she said.

Bradshaw said her family is helping her, right now. Fortunately, she’s able to live in a home with her aunt, and that helps, too. As you can tell, Bradshaw is determined to pull her weight but is frustrated having to wait for the state to catch up.

DHS says if you depend on SNAP benefits, you can track and manage your case online, using the One DHS customer portal. On the site, you can create an online account, and upload documents needed to complete individual cases.