KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are house hunting, the good news is more choices are available in East Tennessee.

Records kept by realtors show the number of homes for sale in East Tennessee remains much higher than the inventory of homes nationally. However, while median sales prices are down slightly, they’re still up over last year. It is likely that recent price gains are here to stay because the demand for homes still remains high.

At Coldwell Banker Wallace, VP of residential sales Claudia Stallings says local housing inventory is a lot different than national numbers.

“The report said that inventory increased by 2.4% nationally. Here locally our inventory increased by 6% which should make buyers really happy. They have a lot more choices,” said Stallings. “That is really good. It means the competition for houses will likely decrease. So, this is the number of active listings that we had in June, just over 4,000. So, our available listings are increasing and what we are finding is they’re still selling at a rapid pace.”

The latest sale numbers for the East Tennessee market remain strong. In total, Coldwell Banker Wallace sold 2,132 homes in June according to Stallings.

“When we look at previous years. What we see, is we have dropped from 2021, but we are still well ahead of any of the previous years as far as homes sold. That’s good because it means that demand is still out there. Consumers still want to buy houses and we are finding that those houses that are listed are still selling at a brisk pace. And when we look at our last normal year, in June of 2019, we sold around 1,750 homes,” said Stallings.

$326,500 is the median price of houses for sale in the greater East Tennessee area.

“I expect that prices will increase but at a slower rate than what we have seen. I think there is going to be a deceleration of price increases,” said Stallings.

The National Association of Realtors has tracked price increases over time. For the past 124 years, their data shows consecutive price increases.

“That is over ten years. The longest price increase run in history,” said Stallings.

The prediction is home buyers and sellers can expect a still active market for the rest of the summer and into early fall.

“Demand is still pretty high. Coldwell Banker did a study and found that 67% of homeowners still have not found their dream home,” said Stallings.

In East Tennessee, people are still eager to buy a home, but it is likely we will be seeing a more balanced market over the next six to 12 months, compared to the overheated market of the last 12 to 18 months.

Today, a 30-year fixed mortgage is around 5.5%, almost double from a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Right now, properties remaining on the market are selling quickly within 20 days, but with rising interest homes may stay up for sale a little longer.