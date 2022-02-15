KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Army veteran was able to spend his final days in a comfortable bed after saying the one provided to him by Medicare was inadequate.

Many people were touched by Michael Helm’s plea for a more comfortable bed after being sent home for hospice care. However, bureaucracy is tough to budge or to change.

The type of bed Helm was provided at the hospital is made by Hill-Rom. He thought one like it would be part of his home hospice. Instead, we were told by several hospice providers the less-expensive bed he ended up with is the only style Medicare provides.

Helm believed people on their final journey in life deserved better.

“It’s not about me,” Helms said through tears, speaking out for others – especially the vets – in his situation.

Helms was able to sleep comfortably in a Hope-Full Premium electric hospital bed which is similar to the Hill-Rom beds until his death on Feb. 5 at Sacred Ground Hospice House in North Knoxville.

“This is the bed which he was very comfortable in, I understand,” said Gwen Brown, executive director of Sacred Ground Hospice House. “We actually ordered it when we built the building. These are extremely heavy,”

It was Helm’s hospice provider that suggested Sacred Ground.

“They can come here instead of going home,” Brown said. “So their hospice agency that they are working with will follow them here, manage their care and our 24-hour nurses and caregivers, CNA’s, will take care of them. We dose them according to orders. We monitor that patient for any change in status that we can get the order changed if we need to.

“We have all kinds of space in the facility for families to gather. Families are welcome to be here in the room 24 hours. So we literally, we become like their home and we take care of them 24 hours.”

For Helm’s family, there were several complications trying to secure a Hill-Rom bed while he was at home. First, the bed was not available to rent. So, Helm asked his son to buy one. It was on order, but the delivery was delayed, and as time passed, he became more uncomfortable.

That’s when his home hospice care agency suggested Sacred Ground Hospice house to the family. The facility opened just over 6 months ago and is one of only three facilities it in the state that offers what is called “in-house” hospice.