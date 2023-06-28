KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young army veteran diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury faces a life of disability due to injuries sustained in the Iraq war. The Knoxville resident’s injury was diagnosed recently and doctors say he also has an aneurysm.

Matthew Christensen is one of nearly two million veterans who has some degree of an officially recognized disability from Iraq and Afghanistan. Christensen was in Iraq twice, three times the vehicles he was in were hit by hidden bombs. He wore a helmet and injuries to his head appeared “minor” at the time. But like the hidden bomb, he now suffers from hidden injuries, and getting help is slow.

Now, the veteran is fighting for expanded VA assistance so he doesn’t face a lifetime of disability due to injuries sustained in the war.

He volunteered and joined the US Army when he was 17 years old and served from 2008 through 2013. In Iraq, he completed two tours as a scout with the 77th Armor Regiment. While on patrol through the streets, three different times the vehicles he rode in were hit by IEDs, improvised explosive devices.

“The third one, I don’t remember. I had to be told by a third-party individual in my platoon who was in a rear vehicle. Apparently, I was in the lead vehicle, it went off just outside the truck. I don’t remember it. I was told we were going through an overpass,” said Christenson.

Like others in his unit, Christensen “pushed through” the injuries. As he looks back now, he had trouble remembering little things.

“I was starting to have memory issues where it was difficult to remember routes. It was difficult to remember dates and times. There were even where it made it hard to show up on time, sometimes I didn’t know where I was,” said Christensen.

He got through the war, came home, and started a job and a family. Earlier this year, he said his wife noticed him slurring his speech. She insisted he go to the doctor.

“Once the MRI was done I made it home, then I was immediately rushed to the hospital. The neurosurgeon called and she stated that she found a large TBI. My brain was completely swollen. They also found an aneurysm, a pretty good-sized aneurysm sitting on a main artery,” said Christenson.

The diagnosis in March: traumatic brain injury, aneurysm of a cerebral artery, chronic headaches, and seizures. He spent a week in the hospital.

In early May, he was let go as a diesel mechanic and told he was a liability due to his injuries. The VA listed him as 10% disabled, but he’s asked for more help.

“I still haven’t had surgery,” Christenson said, explaining that he did not know when the surgery would take place.

Behind in his rent and out of work, his health and keeping his young family together is a priority.

“It’s rough. I try to keep it together the best I can. My family, I can’t let them – I’m supposed to be the strong one,” said Christensen.

WATE wrote to the VA about speeding up Christensen’s request for expanded benefits and assistance. We were told the “request is being expedited.”

He recently received this notice his combined disability rating is now 60% and more claims are in process.

“The VA kept telling me I was healthy and there was nothing wrong with me. Then after this, they bumped it to 60. They finally admitted something is wrong but they’re still ignoring the main factors,” said Christenson.

The main thing now is getting better, a job he can handle, and any additional assistance and care from the VA.

“I’ve had issues, but I wasn’t expecting this,” said Christensen.

At home, Christensen and his wife were unable to pay their rent recently after losing his job. His in-laws then pitched in. The additional VA disability benefits will also help.

He’s hopeful doctors will be able to do something about his aneurysm, seizures, and that, so he can go back to work, if possible.