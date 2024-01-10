KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A judge has ruled in favor of a Knoxville widow who was sued by a contractor for refusing to pay the balance of her bill over an incomplete project.

The contractor was demanding full payment and and claiming Charlotte had breached her contract. She appeared in court without an attorney and accompanied by an expert witness, a contractor who had seen the work.

In her remodeled bathroom, Charlotte pointed to an issue with her new walk-in shower. The new shower wall and door are about a foot short of the height Charlotte agreed to.

“I told the contractor that she had not met, or, they had not met the contract requirements because it is supposed to be 66 inches and it’s right in the contract.”

There was another issue. The duct was apparently installed improperly and a bathroom vent wouldn’t open.

Her son pointed out another problem. The remodel required a new smaller outside window. When the old larger window was removed, some paneling was removed. Big gaps were left when the siding was installed.

She also ordered a drawer to fit under her bathroom vanity. More than a year after signing her contract, the workman told her that he didn’t have the drawer.

Charlotte hired American Home Builders, also known as American Home. The cost was nearly $28,000. Charlotte put $10,000 down and owed another $18,000 upon completion. Her contract was signed March 2022. Then, she waited for nine months.

“They started the last week of January 2023.” she said.

Charlotte said with few exceptions there was normally just one man on the job. She was disappointed in the quality of work and told American Home about the issues. The workman’s last day was April 26th. Thirteen months after the contract was signed.

American Home Builders had an attorney send this letter in August. Charlotte owed just over $17,000. If she didn’t pay the debt, there could be legal action.

Charlotte was sued and was ordered to court. Without an attorney, she appeared in a Knoxville civil court in late November.

In a response to our inquiry, American Home Builders told WATE “When we complete a job, we expect to be paid. We tried for months to reach a resolution with Charlotte. She was not cooperative which led to us taking legal action.”

“A remodeling project can be a stressful experience. We do our best to make the process smooth. Unfortunately, most projects are not perfect due to imperfect houses. The biggest issues in this industry right now are supply chain issues and lack of workforce.”

Charlotte showed the judges pictures of her incomplete home and the judge’s ruling went against the American Home Builders .

“Basically, he thought the job was worth the $10,000 down payment that I had given them. But that I should not pay anything else,” she said.

“We have been in business for over 20 years. We have thousands of happy customers who are pleased with our work,” an American Home Builders spokesperson said.

Charlotte said she is now looking for a new contractor to finish her bathroom.

State records show American Home Builders LLC is licensed and insured. We asked if someone would speak on camera, but they declined.

American Home Builders also told WATE it runs “an honest, family business, and does the best for its customers,” and again told us, “We have thousands of happy customers.”

Charlotte wasn’t one of them and explained why she was displeased in court. She showed pictures and had an expert witness, a contractor, who had seen the work.

An American Home Builders spokesperson said “we are ready to move on” following the judge’s ruling.