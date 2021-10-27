KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A home in North Knoxville was on the verge of being auctioned off Wednesday morning, but at the last minute the foreclosure was canceled. For over 60 years, Charlie and his late wife Gerri called the place home.

They had taken out a reverse mortgage 13 years ago but the 87-year-old, who has dementia, forgot to verify within the last year that he still lives in the house. Continued occupancy is one of the rules of reverse mortgages. Fortunately, he will not be losing his home.

Charlie is expected to return home in about two weeks as he’s currently at a rehabilitation center where he is recovering from heart surgery. Now, he’s grateful to his niece, Allison Hickman, and Stacey Greene, who was like a daughter to him. They’re elated that this issue has been resolved.