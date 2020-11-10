Knoxville woman waits 3 months for keto kit refund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the side effects of the pandemic has been slower customer service for some businesses with sales representatives working from home remotely.

A Knoxville woman knows all this too well. She’s waited months to get a refund on an order she made in late May.

She called WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare to explain the steps she took to get her money back.

On her home computer, Mary Thomas placed an order at the end of May for some diet pills. After reading about the health benefits of the low-carb, high-fat Keto diet plan she figured why not, give it a try.

“I said, it sounds good to me. It said it’s a good booster for a diet … something easy so you didn’t have to quit other foods,” Mary Thomas said.

Within a week or so her order arrived, a lot more than she has expected.

“It was a whole set that came together, 10 pieces comes with it. It said I had two sets of it. … I blame myself, I probably hit the computer twice, thinking the first time, it didn’t take,” Thomas said.

The total added up to nearly $500. Mary said she quickly contacted the company’s service representative support group and explained what happened.

“The gentleman that I talked to first said he’ll try to cancel it,” Thomas said. “He said we are in this pandemic and we’re working from home, and I’ve got to talk to my boss about it. I thought it was going to be taken care of. “

Following directions from the support group representative. She returned the double order, but still no refund in July or August.

By September through her persistence paid off — some checks started arriving. Eventually, she got all of her money paid back to her.

While it was an ordeal for Thomas, she never stopped her correspondence.

“I kept writing to that support group. … Don’t give up,” Thomas said.

In its contract with customers, the Keto Fit Diet offers a full 90-day guarantee on all its products. In this case, however, it wasn’t the product; also in writing, if you file a claim within 90 days of purchase, you can get a refund.

It took a little longer, but Thomas is pleased with the results.

