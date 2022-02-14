KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the last several months, a great-grandmother has been struggling over unauthorized debit withdraws from her bank account. Naydean Blanding has written to her bank disputing the charges, while one has been refunded the other has not.

The 77-year-old former municipal bus driver has been stressed recently over a $77 charge from State Farm Insurance in early December, which is not her monthly car insurance payment.

“I looked at that amount, I thought, where did that come from? I didn’t pay that. So, I called Wal-Mart to file a dispute about it,” said Blanding.

It is through Wal-Mart that Naydean has a debit card with Green Dot Bank. She filed a dispute.

“They said, well, alright, what we are going to have to do then, we’re going to have to cancel your card because your card has been compromised,” said Blanding.

So, she was issued a new Green Dot debit card with a different number. Then a month later, in January there was a $70 charge to her debit account naming State Farm. From her insurance agent, Naydean received this printout showing $59.92 was deducted every month from last October 2021 through Jan 2022. She also asked her agent to find out where that $70 and $77 charge came from.

“A lady named Lynn Beaver has the same card that I had, the same Wal-Mart money card that I had. She had been issued that card first. And so when Lynn Beaver used her card to make payments at State Farm there in Indiana, it was coming out of my money,” said Blanding.

On January 12, the $70 was refunded after she disputed the charge. Naydean wants the $77 payment canceled, too.

“Now that may not seem like a lot of money. I’m on a fixed income. So, $77 to me makes the difference being able to go to the store to buy something that I may need or put some gas in my car, or not. So, yes, it means a lot to me. And then, all of this,” said Blanding. “It adds to pressure, it adds to the depression. I just went into the bed, I covered up my head. I said, forget this, I can’t handle it.'”

6 On Your Side wrote to Green Dot Bank, they responded saying “Thank you for reaching out. We will investigate this and follow up with you as soon as we are able.”

“I gave them proof that I’m not throwing stones at anybody, I just want them to do what is right. That’s what would be asked of me. I want them to put the money back into my account,” said Blanding.

Blanding shared that Green Dot Bank got back in touch with her on Monday to say it would take “another 30 to 45 days to finish their investigation.”