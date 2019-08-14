Knoxville’s Wheelchair accessibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are certain things we all take for granted, like punching the crosswalk button when you want to walk across a busy street.

It’s a simple thing, but a disable Knoxville man is unable to reach the button. He asked WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to accompany him as he tried to go to a nearby store.

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 set standards so people with disabilities have access and accommodations to things, and no one has to assist them.

25-year-old Jordan Segura living at Westview Towers since the beginning of the year, and lives there by himself and has cerebral palsy.

Sometimes he makes the trip across busy Morrell Rd. several times a week to either go to the store or the mall.

Right outside the entrance to the Center at Deane Hill are crosswalk buttons. For most people there’s no problem reaching them, but for Segura, they’re a big problem.

Segura saying, “Sometimes I have to wait for an innocent bystander or call 911 for help.”

The city’s maintenance department saying the new, lower cross walk control panel should be installed by the end of September or early October.

Over the last few years Knoxville has improved dozens of cross walks across the city; making them accessible and easier to navigate for the blind and other disabled people.