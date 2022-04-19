KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some residents at Love Towers in Knoxville are alarmed that their parcels are not being delivered to their high-rise buildings. Love Towers is public housing for low-income seniors and the disabled.

Residents say they can’t figure out why they have to go and pick up their parcel packages. The people who contacted WATE said in the past their carrier never had any trouble dropping off packages and leaving them in one of the parcel slots at the apartment building. For many of the residents, it’s inconvenient to have to travel to the post office.

“I have a postal receipt for a parcel that I have to go and pick up. This is the second one this week,” said resident Jeff Twiss.

Twiss said he had to travel to the Post Office in North Knoxville several times recently to pick up packages for himself and his friends after the new postal carrier wrote he couldn’t deliver the package and leave it in the parcel box.

“He said that he wasn’t going to deliver it,” said Twiss. “Because there was no secure place for him to leave it.”

Cynthia Rose is Twiss’s neighbor. Unable to drive, she depends on him to get her to the post office when parcels aren’t dropped off.

“So I have a lot of stuff delivered. Lately, I’ve had to go to the post office to pick stuff up because they refuse to deliver stuff,” said Rose.

“Lately, since we’ve had this mailman, anything that has to go above the main floor he will not deliver to their apartments. There are a lot of older people in that building,” said Twiss.

“I just want my mail. I order stuff online because that is easiest for me,” said Rose.

Dare followed Twiss as he went to retrieve his package last week. Inside the post office, he had a lengthy discussion with the supervisor. about poor service provided to him and others. He left the post office with no package.

“They don’t know where it is at. They called the mailman, he’s not responding to their phone calls,” said Twiss.

Twiss said he expressed his frustration about the situation to the post office management.

“So I addressed that to the supervisor again, he just rolled his eyes. He told me to call my Congressman. That’s the only way I can get that situation fixed,” said Twiss.

Then several hours after our interview last week. The package arrived in the parcel box with no problem.

“I don’t know if somebody lit a fire under somebody, or what. It miraculously appeared out of nowhere,” said Twiss.

“There are people here who have medications delivered. They’re on a timely basis. A day late could mean hospitalization for them,” said Twiss.

WATE contacted the postal service about the issue. A spokesperson wrote:

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Love Towers. In this instance, there were no secure parcel lockers available at the time of delivery. Local postal management reports that, at the time of this incident, some parcel locker keys were not available, and thus, the locker could not be secured. The Postal Service is in the process of ensuring the locks are replaced and keys are available when needed.”

Both Twiss and Rose said they’re pleased to learn the locks will be replaced at their parcel boxes and keys are available. Also, the Postal Service said it appreciates its customers and strives to provide the best possible service for them. Also, it is committed to making continuous improvements in providing adequate accommodations for mail delivery, including parcels.