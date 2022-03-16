KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are planning on renting a home anytime soon, be prepared to pay a nonrefundable application fee. One Knoxville man says he’s paid hundreds of dollars in his search for a rental home.

Realty management agencies charge a nonrefundable rental application fee for several reasons, including preventing insincere applicants from applying as tenants and helping cover the cost of running background and credit checks.

Typically, application fees can run from anywhere between $25 to $50 per applicant. This means a couple trying to rent a home could end up paying a nonrefundable fee of $100, just for the privilege of applying for the home.

However, there’s no guarantee they’ll be approved or that the home will be available once they’re approved. That’s because today’s rental housing market is so competitive.

For six weeks, Joshua Kitchen has been looking for a home to rent. The father of three would like a place in the $1,200-to-$1,500 price range. Kitchen is a maintenance supervisor for a retirement facility and his wife works for Knox County Schools. Since early February, he’s searched for a three-bedroom, two-bath home using realty management agencies to help him.

He says when you find an affordable home you go to the lockbox and text a code to the realty agency.

“About five minutes later you get a four-digit passcode,” Kitchen said. “You go in, observe the house, look around. When you leave, they ask that you lock it the same way it was when you got there. Then about an hour after you leave, you get an email advising you if you would like to apply for an application. You cannot get the application until you have seen the house.”

Once you fill out the application form, you can apply up for a month or longer to as many participating properties as you want. However, for each adult, there is a fee that goes to the agency.

“I have been told by every company they are 100% nonrefundable,” Kitchen said. “They use that fee to do a background check and a paper handling fee even though everything is done online.”

It’s a competitive rental housing market as Joshua knows all too well. For example, when he and his wife went to look at a home it had already been rented, he didn’t know it.

“I paid the fee, they gave me the application,” Kitchen said. “I fill my end out, they email the other end of the application to my wife. She filled her’s out, paid the fee as well. The very next day, the house was gone. I called them they told me they had given it to another person ahead of me.

“The same day that I had filled out the application. She agreed with me, it should not have been up there. However, when it came to the refund, she did not agree with me. They should have told me right then and there the house is rented, there is no need to go see it. However, they led me on and I went and saw it, paid, when I asked for my money back, very politely, they told me no.”

Kitchen says he’s paid fees to 11 different property management companies looking for a rental home.

“Seven hundred fifty dollars over the last six weeks,” Kitchen said. “In application fees and processing fees in six weeks.”

Property management companies we called said yes, application fees are nonrefundable. However, a one-time fee is good for 30 days, sometimes 60 days depending on the agency. Plus, you can apply for as many properties as you want within the company. During the weekend, Kitchen finally found a rental home within his price range, his days of searching and paying fees are over.

There is nothing illegal about the fees charged by realty or property management companies. Specifically, the fees are used to cover the cost of screening tenants through background checks and credit reports. But if you use several different agencies, you’ll pay a fee each time and that will add up as you search for a rental home.