MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner said he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.

Brad Akins hired Pink Energy to install the panels, however, Pink Energy is no longer in business. The company closed its doors about two weeks ago in nearly a dozen states. The closure caught Akins by surprise as workers were scheduled to finish up a job at his house Monday.

There are 14 solar panels on the roof of Akins’ workshop. The building is several hundred feet from his home in Maryville. Fearing potential damage, he didn’t want the panels on the roof of his home. The system was installed in November 2021 but it wasn’t fully operational until nearly six months later. His contract, signed last November, shows a total price of $59,740.

The original contractor in Louisville was Powerhome Solar doing business as Pink Energy, its new name.

Akins said he was told by the salesperson, that solar power would significantly reduce his electric bills while at the same time increasing the value of his home, and that renewable energy, he was told, would provide long-term price stability. Akins showed WATE his savings from September.

He said it wasn’t much.

“It is showing $35.43,” Akins said. “My power bill has not changed since the system was installed last year.”

Akins has another issue, Pink Energy still has work to do. When the panels were put on the roof of his shop a long ditch was dug and in it, a conduit was laid running to the various solar control panels at his home. The trench, however, hasn’t been filled in yet and it’s dangerous.

“It was supposed to be a minimum of 6 inches. But there are definitely deeper places,” Akins said.

The trench was scheduled to be filled on Oct. 10. But when he calls Pink Energy he receives no answer.

At Pink Energy’s Louisville location, no one is at the office. A little more than two weeks ago, the doors were shut permanently. Nearly four dozen vehicles are now parked outside the office and warehouse. A former employee told WATE, the company closed with no warning to employees leaving hundreds of workers and thousands of customers stranded.

On Aug. 1 in Federal Courts Pink Energy sued Generac Power Systems contending that components in solar and battery control systems used in its projects failed. Generac responded suggesting Pink Energy’s customers suffer from poor installation.

“I will never do anything like this again. Because it has put a bad taste in my mouth. It’s a lot of money to pay out every month for something that doesn’t do anywhere close of what it is supposed to,” Akins said.

Last week, the North Carolina Attorney General’s office confirmed it is investigating Pink Energy also known as Powerhome Solar, according to published reports.

Attorney generals in Ohio, Virginia and Missouri are also investigating or taking action against pink energy.

Unfortunately, for customers of the company, with the business closed and no one answering calls. The customers in the area will need to call either the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office or the Department of Commerce and Insurance to file a complaint.