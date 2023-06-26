MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young Maryville man is worried he might be given a traffic ticket for driving his car with an expired temporary tag. However, it has been more than a year since he bought his car and he has yet to receive his title or license plate.

Last year, the state allowed an extra 30 days for dealers to issue regular plates for those buying new or used vehicles. Often used cars and trucks presented the biggest delay for dealers in getting the title.

Jarod Williams has collected a bunch of drive-out tags but still does not have his permanent plate after buying a 1996 Honda Civic on Feb. 26, 2022, from Superior Auto Services of Maryville.

It cost $2,315.

He paid for it in cash and owns the car but he still does not have the title. He has been driving the car with temporary tags for 16 months.

“I have basically, almost a year’s worth of 2022 drive-out stickers,” Williams said.

He showed WATE a series of temporary tags, good for only 60 days. A one-time exemption of an extra 60 days is all the state allows. Jarod has returned to the dealership and asked the owner when will he get his real license plate and title.

“All he tells me is that the car is either a repo on the car and the title in getting everything switched over and just recently he told me all the cars that he’s gotten are abandoned titles, or whatever, and it is longer to switch over,” Williams said.

Wanting to know why Williams has not received his title, WATE’s Don Dare went to Superior Auto Services to try and speak with the operators, Marissa and Robert Momolu. When Dare attempted to speak with Robert at the dealership, he slammed the door in Dare’s face.

“You’ve got two seconds to get off my property. Two seconds, You hear me,” Momolu told Dare.

“I have not been able to get him to call me back or to answer any of my phone calls,” Williams said.

Regarding the drive-out tags, Williams contacted the state and filed a complaint, the Department of Commerce and Insurance wrote back saying it opened up an administrative complaint.

According to state records, the license for Superior Auto Services expired on April 30, 2023. WATE reached out to Momolu about his license but he has not responded. According to regulations, “issuing more than two temporary tags is a violation which could lead to the revocation of a dealer’s license.”

“What I want to see from them. I want to see the title and I want to see the money that I paid for the car,” Williams said.

The State Department of Commerce and Insurance may not be able to get Williams his money back, but it is working on getting his license and title to him. If you face a similar problem in securing a permanent license and title, file a complaint to the Commerce and Insurance Department online.