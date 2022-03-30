KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and daughter are days away from being forced to move their mobile home because medical bills put them behind on their lot rent.

Phyllis Nuchols, 75, and her daughter Tammy Hunley have been living together in their single-wide trailer since 2018 in the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in West Knoxville. They received an eviction notice from the park owners YES Communities on March 15 and have until mid-April to move out after they couldn’t pay one month of their $449 lot rent.

“I’ve never been one day late with a lot payment,” Nuchols said.

“This is ridiculous,” Hunley echoed. “It’s a few days not months.”

The two were involved in a car wreck in January. Nuchols’ wrist was broken and her shoulder was injured, and the medical bills mounted. Hunley’s hand was broken. The two women don’t have good health and live on limited, fixed incomes.

Now they have the added stress of having to pay thousands to move their home and find a new lot.

“It made my stress level go up,” Hunley said. “It made my heart rate go up. My blood sugar has been out of sorts every since this started. I don’t sleep. l don’t know what we are going to do.”

They tried to explain their situation to Amherst Ridge office manager Jerry Day.

“He said it doesn’t matter, you have to pay your bill no matter what happens to you,” Nuchols said.

Tammy says she and her mother have tried to reason with Day, but they say he hasn’t been available to talk in person at his office.

“You don’t see him,” Hunley said of Day. “He is very seldom ever here. There is no making an appointment.”

In February, they reached out to Knox Housing Assistance for emergency rental help. But a text from the group says it may take 65 days to process the grant funding.

“I just want them to reverse what they’re doing and let these people pay them the three months and give us a chance to get on our feet,” Nuchols said.

With late fees and other fees added, $516.50 is the total owed to Amherst Ridge; plus, there is the threat being sued.

“We have no where to go,” Nuchols said.

It was last summer when Laurie Myers told us she was being kicked out of Amherst Ridge because her grass was too high and she didn’t maintain her home. Myers found a lawyer who argued her case in court and Amherst Ridge resolved the case reversing its decision.

With half a month before Phyllis and Tammy are forced to move, we contacted Amherst Ridge’s corporate owner.

“We recognize the unfortunate circumstances befallen these residents, and we are working with them to reach a repayment plan so they can remain in the community,” YES Communities said.

Tammy and her mother hope that Amherst Ridge will be able to work out that plan because moving would be an extreme hardship for them. Both woman have not heard from the mobile park management yet. April 15 is the deadline for them to move or be taken to court.

It will likely be the end of April before they receive their emergency grant from Knox Housing Assistance.