MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s taken investigators more than half a year to report that no criminal charges will be filed against the unlicensed Morristown day care owner. At the conclusion of its lengthy probe, body cam video was released to the public, by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

When state investigators and Sheriff’s Deputies went into the basement of a Morristown home last July, it was filled with infants and toddlers, far more than the state allows for an in-home day care center.

Hamblen County deputies and children services investigators responded last summer to an allegation of an illegal day care facility and an unlicensed operator.

“When we arrived, the owner said there were only six kids here today counting her own two. She was very hesitant about letting us walk through the house. We said, we have to, walkthrough to make sure there are no other kids. I have never, never in sixteen years of doing this job, I have never seen anything like this,” said Karen Cullom, a Department of Children Services investigator.

Twice deputies had to count the number of children in high chairs, bouncers, playpens and infant carries crammed into a single car garage with a small air conditioner unit according to bodycam footage.

Six women whose infants and toddlers were in the house spoke with WATE after learning no charges would be filed. When they saw the bodycam video for the first time a month ago, the conditions alarmed them.

“23 inside that one-car garage, yes. From the ages of 4 months to 4 years old, there were non-verbal children, special needs children,” said Brandi Gilliam.

However that’s not all, another dozen children were found in other areas of the house.

“She actually had 36 total that day. 23 of those were toddlers and babies locked in a one-car garage,” said another mother, Peggy Owens.

The day care owner April Barnard could be heard on the bodycam video telling deputies she and her mother had control of the children and they were trying to take them outside.

The moms told WATE they had never been in the basement of the house. They were only allowed upstairs.

“She also told me that the basement was under renovation, she was making a classroom for the kids, so we did not tour the downstairs,” said Chadlyn Graves. “It makes me feel sick to my stomach to see the conditions these kids were left in.”

In a permanent injunction filed in August, Barnard admitted to no wrongdoing but agreed to stop watching more than four unrelated children without a license and agreed to never interfere with any inspection by DHS.

“It’s like she got a slap on the hand, don’t do this again. And they never blocked her from keeping children,” said Gilliam.

“We looked at the allegations, we made the determination based on the facts and the law that there was no criminal action to be brought,” said district attorney Dan Armstrong.

Armstrong went on to say while “conditions” inside the center “were not good,” they “did not rise to criminal action” against the day care owner.

“Under the criminal law in order to prove a criminal charge of child neglect, we had to prove actual harm. And DCS actually made a finding in their investigation that there was no actual harm,” said Armstrong.

No one answered the door at the day care when WATE tried to interview April Barnard.

“Our main focus is to get awareness out there for what has happened to our children. We want to get the laws changed in the state. Something has to be done. To prevent this from ever happening again,” said Gilliam.

State Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown) said plans to introduce legislation an amendment to the current law that would add a penalty to unauthorized day care operators who had more kids in their home than allowed by law.

In other words, he wants to strengthen the rules and add words like ‘neglect and endangerment’ that could possibly lead to a felony charge. Also, a memo from DHS said investigators visited the day care last Friday and found no violations.