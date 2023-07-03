KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knoxville family was expecting to take a plunge into their new pool this holiday, but it is far from being completed. They started talking with the pool builder last winter and wrote two big checks to get the pool underway before March.

The job got underway in a reasonable amount of time after Maimelt Morris wrote two checks totaling $24,000. However, the construction of the big backyard pool stopped weeks ago.

At the end of February, Morris hired S & S Swimming Pools and Grade Work out of Tellico Plains, contractor Jimmy Sewell, Jr. The total cost of the project was $45,000 and $24,000 was paid within one month. Morris was expecting to be swimming in the pool long before the Fourth of July holiday, however, there is no written completion date seen in the contract.

“In February I gave him $18,000 to start,” Morris said. “Then, I gave him $6,000. I’m over it with the pool because I was looking forward to having the pool before summer.”

Her children’s outdoor playground equipment was moved in early spring shortly after dirt was moved and piled up as the hole was dug. But weeds have grown considerably since pool workers were last on the project.

“Every time I call him he gives excuses. The first time he said his daddy was sick and he couldn’t show up,” Morris said.

The contractor dropped off boxes of equipment and some framing material months ago. Morris’ backyard is a big mud puddle right now, with only the partial walk of the in-ground pool built and more work remains — including the framing, flooring, pouring concrete footers, plumbing, electrical, the deck and more.

Pile of dirt left behind in Maimelt Morris back yard (WATE)

Boxes of equipment and framing material dropped off at Maimelt Morris’s house (WATE)

Partial wall of the in-ground pool being built in Maimelt Morris’ back yard (WATE)

Weed grown in the area where Maimelt Morris’s pool is supposed to be built (WATE)

A seat to be set up on the pool’s edge (WATE)

Partial wall of the in-ground pool being built in Maimelt Morris’ back yard (WATE)

Partial wall of the in-ground pool being built in Maimelt Morris’ back yard (WATE)

Partial wall of the in-ground pool being built in Maimelt Morris’ back yard (WATE)

Muddy hole in Maimelt Morris’s back yard (WATE)

So what’s happened?

“He said, ‘Oh, we’re coming tomorrow, we coming tomorrow morning. We have all of your work lined up and we get done.’ But he never showed up,” Morris said.

She added Sewell quit answering her calls, so WATE called him. We left a message, but he did not call back so we called him the next day.

“We’re going to hit it full blast. Everything depends on the weather,” Sewell said, “and all the rain last week put us behind.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to scam Mrs. Morris. I’m going to get it done.”

“I’ve been looking forward to having the pool before summer,” Morris said.

What is a reasonable amount of time to complete building a pool?

Industry experts tell WATE many pool contractors include a completion date in their contract with wording that includes rain delays. With this information, the homeowner has a degree of expectation in writing which lessens any anxiety.

Apparently, that did not happen with Morris. At least now with Sewell’s promise to resume work, maybe the Morris family will be able to swim some later this summer.