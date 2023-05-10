NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A disabled Newport man is being evicted from his apartment and he says it is a mistake. The eviction notice claims he allowed a relative to stay overnight.

Jack Saylor has lived at his apartment for over 20 years. In 2018, his son was banned from the apartment complex.

According to the Tennessee Landlord Tenant Act, a landlord may ban guests from coming to your apartment depending on the terms of your lease. If it outlines terms regarding guests, then the landlord has a right to ensure you are compliant with those terms. If you violate them, apparently, you can be evicted.

But if someone is old, disabled, or does not have a lot of money, where do they go?

In mid-June, Jack Saylor will have to leave his apartment. The former truck driver who receives a small social security check is 78 and in poor health. He lives alone at Newport Manor Apartments, where he receives a federal housing voucher.

To his surprise, a lease termination notice arrived two weeks ago.

“Evicted. Says I’ve been evicted. It says I’ve had three write-ups. It says I’ve been wrote up three times. I don’t know what they’re for. I’ve got no papers,” he said.

Jack Saylor told WATE that he does not know what the violations are for and has never been written up in the past. However, his adult son, Jason Saylor, was written up by the apartment management and banned from the complex for fighting in a June 2018 notice.

Jack Saylor’s daughter, Kristi Saylor, said her brother brought a decongestant to their father three weeks ago and stayed overnight because her brother’s nine-year-old daughter was visiting her grandfather.

“He doesn’t have nowhere to go. He ain’t got nowhere to go. Plus, his health and stuff. I guess he can sleep in his car,” said Kristi Saylor.

Jack Saylor, a cancer survivor, has also had heart surgery and more surgery is scheduled for next month.

“I can’t get back in a place like this if the government has anything to do with it. If you get evicted from one of these places you can’t get into another one. Like the housing project, something like that, you can’t go in there,” said Jack Saylor.

Jack Saylor showed WATE a money order that he sends to the management office every month with extra cash so his rent never falls behind.

“I’ve always done that,” said Jack Saylor, who added that he’s never missed a payment.”That’s what I can’t figure out about the three times here. I have never done nothing. You ask anybody who lives here, I’ve never bothered nobody.”

“He does for everybody. Anybody can ask him for a ride, or a favor. They can ask him for anything,” said Kristi Saylor.

Jack Saylor’s neighbors have signed a petition to keep him in his home.

“This is a petition to let me stay. All the tenants are signing it. I’ve just met all the tenants. I only lack about three,” said Jack.

Wanting to know their side of the story, WATE reached out to Olympia Management in Alabama. Their response was, “No comment.” Jack Saylor said he plans to fight his eviction.

“I have to have a place to lay down. I’m too old to be on the street. At 78, that’s getting on up there. I’ve got too much wrong with me. I wouldn’t last too long out there, no way,” said Jack Saylor.

Jack Saylor said he received a call from Olympia Management on Monday, not long after WATE contacted the company.

He was told by the company that the write-ups were against him and that Olympia Management is “not evicting him,” but is just “not renewing his lease.” His lease agreement ends in the middle of June. Jack Saylor said he wants to see his eviction or termination of the lease, go to court and let a judge decide.