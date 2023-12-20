KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa came early to a little boy and his mother who live in Powell thanks to a special ministry. The young mom depends on food stamps to carry her through every month. However, her food assistance benefits are delayed, so Santa is helping fill the gap.

Santa arrived not in a sleigh, but in a 1925 Model T to make the special delivery. When the Santa Ministry of Knoxville learned that a young mom had been without food stamps for months, due to a delay in the state system, volunteers brought Christmas to her and her toddler.

Santa Ministry of Knoxville (WATE)

Santa, his elves, and volunteers from the ministry started gathering food and toys a few days ago to help Cassey Bradshaw and her son Colten.

“A good Christmas for sure. A very good Christmas. And I appreciate it a lot. I really do,” said Bradshaw.

Santa and his chief elf are retired fire department chiefs.

“As a part of our ministry, we have had several people provide us with money. Several churches to buy groceries and gifts. We wanted to do something for this family, especially with the circumstances they’re in,” said Darryl Kerley with the Santa Ministry of Knoxville.

Bradshaw was sent a reminder in October to renew her SNAP benefits. She mailed her application the last week in October but her benefits card was empty when she used it in early November.

“They said that they’re three months behind on paperwork. There are not enough employees,” said Bradshaw.

The Tennessee Human Services Department told WATE last week “There has been a temporary increase in processing SNAP benefits. The delay is caused by new technology the state is using to modernize its eligibility management system.”

The explanation, however, didn’t put food on the table.

“I don’t have no income. I’m waiting on my disability right now because I’m in this kind of shape,” said Bradshaw.

She had an aortic valve replacement in June, but the operation went wrong. She required was major surgery to remove blood clots in her leg. Since then, her recovery has been slow.

“I can’t get a job, I’ve tried. Everybody’s said ‘Oh, you are a hazard. We can’t have you here.’ Before then I was working cleaning houses I can’t even do that now,” said Bradshaw.

Second Harvest also called WATE when they learned of Bradshaw’s situation. We got them in touch with her.

“‘I would like to help you, come by and get some groceries.’ That’s what they did. I got four hams, two loaves of bread, a little ham, and like three turkeys,” said Bradshaw.

Second Harvest and several good Samaritans helped fill her fridge with lots of fruits and vegetables.

Food donated to Bradshaw by Second Harvest and several good Samaritans. (WATE)

“There are good people out here. This has brought it into me, it really has,” said Bradshaw.

Colten likely won’t remember Santa’s visit a few years from now, but those who put a smile on his face will.

“Oh, it warms my heart so much, yeah. It comes back tenfold,” said Kerley.

“I just needed a little bit of help. I got the help that I needed,” said Bradshaw.

Santa Ministries and Second Harvest aren’t the only groups to assist Bradshaw and her son. There were anonymous donations as well from people who called our Six On Your Side hotline.

Bradshaw said one lady who met her at the Walmart in Powell said she didn’t have much herself, but had once been in the same situation as her, and she wanted to share what she had with her.