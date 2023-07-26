KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman believes she is being penalized for having renter’s insurance after being forced out of her apartment following a fire. The complex where she lives has twice threatened her with eviction for not catching up on rent and paying rental fees.

Two weeks ago, Olivia Henry’s apartment management was ready to drop its threat with conditions. The manager told Henry that “out of goodwill,” the Vue at Ridgeway will take May’s rent off her account if she signs an agreement.

She refused to sign it.

Henry, who is a traveling nurse, has lived at the West Knoxville apartment for three years. She likes it there, pays her rent on time and never had any issues until recently.

On April 5, a fire started on the second-floor of Henry’s apartment just above her unit. The fire set off sprinklers in the apartment.

Recently, she showed WATE the bathroom where three months ago, everything was soaked.

“The water came through the sprinkler, it came on and water had wet the wall and the ceiling had water pockets behind and also coming through here,” Henry said.

Henry is grateful for the functioning fire alarm and the sprinkler system which kept flames from her unit. Due to damage, however, she had to leave the apartment.

Fortunately, her renter’s insurance made it possible for her to stay at several local hotels for five weeks.

After returning to her apartment in early May, she talked with a manager.

“I asked her about May’s payment when I went to the office on May 11 when we moved back in. She told me not to worry about May’s payments, to just bring her the receipts and she’ll send it to corporate and she will get it resolved,” Henry said.

Henry had saved her hotel receipts and sent them as instructed. The money from her insurance company went directly to the hotel.

On June 7, two money orders totaling $1,700 were given to management for June’s rent. Henry said she wanted to be sure about the verbal agreement waiving May’s rent so she went to the manager’s office and asked about her payment.

“She said give her a moment. She is still waiting on corporate to contact her back,” Henry said.

Then on June 8, she received an email saying she owed $1,750 for May and “any adjustment would be through her insurance.”

Then another message came.

“We would like for you to continue to live here, or pay, or move out,” Henry said.

She reads the blunt notice sent on June 26, it is a warning of her pending eviction.

“We are going to proceed in filing an eviction for nonpayment of rent if you don’t bring your delinquent balance,” Henry said.

She told WATE that she paid for July’s rent. Then WATE wrote to the apartment manager three weeks ago and there has been no response.

Within days, Henry finally received this message:

“We are coming to an agreement on May’s rent, not because we have done anything wrong. We are doing this for you out of goodwill. With a settlement agreement, we will take May’s rent off your account.”

However, Henry said the “goodwill” included a not-so-good settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement stated, “The landlord will provide a rental credit of $1,550, allow you to transfer to a new unit, provided she immediately removes any unfavorable comments, reviews, and online postings and that she’d keep terms of the agreement confidential.”

Settlement sent to Olivia Henry

She did not sign it.

“I didn’t sign it because in paragraph five it stated they will fine me $5,000 if they find anything unfavorable, which I have already opened up a case with the city of Knoxville and the Better Business Bureau,” Henry said.

About 10 days ago, management sent a note stating, “$200 in fees is past due. If not paid by Monday, July 24, we will proceed with eviction.”

She did not pay for it.

In the meantime, Henry noted leaks in the ceiling of her apartment. The management team said they appear to be “cosmetic.” Then added, “We will check the leaks in the bedroom.”

Water was dripping from the vent in Henry’s bedroom today. The drops fell into a pot sitting on her soaking wet bed and the ceiling did not look in good shape.

Water dropping from a vent in Henry’s ceiling (WATE)

Bucket filling with water dripping from Henry’s ceiling (WATE)

Water damage on Olivia Henry’s ceiling

Water damage on Olivia Henry’s ceiling

“It’s never going to end until I move out. That’s what she wants me to do, just go away,” Henry said.

But to “go away” means, Henry would have to find another apartment somewhere which would be very expensive.

WATE reached out several times by phone and email to the management office at the Vue at Ridgeway for comment and even sent a note to the corporate office. There has been no direct response, other than the messages sent to Henry.

Henry has gotten in touch with the city’s public service department. An inspector was sent to check the leaks and an order was given to make repairs.

So far, there has been no formal eviction notice.