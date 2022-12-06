OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn’t work out that way.

Doris Mastin, 75, says the contractor, Rafael Polanco of Oak Ridge, started the job and then quit. So, she took him to court and won. However, Mastin has yet to collect her money.

Earlier this year, Mastin showed up to civil court, but the contractor, Polanco, didn’t. When that happens and the evidence is presented, the court is left with little choice but rule in the favor of the plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit.

“[The handyman] took it down and left everything. He got my money and left,” Mastin says.

Mastin was angry and frustrated with the handyman she hired.

She and her late husband bought the home in Oak Ridge 30 years ago, and she wanted some sprucing up. Two months ago, Mastin discussed some changes with the handyman.

“My fan was right over there. He said let me move the fan right here. It would look better. I said well that’s all right if it would look better for you,” Mastin says.

Her unsigned handwritten contract from Polanco reads, “Replace living area ceiling, move the fan to middle of the room, replace drywall ceiling and paint.”

Mastin paid $700 in advance.

“He told me first $2,000. He said if you hurry up and give me $1500. We’ll make it even. I said, ‘OK,'” Mastin says.

The contractor started first with the fan.

“He moved the fan, then he didn’t put it back up. He left the wires just hanging down. I got somebody else to come in,” Mastin says.

Doris’ cousin, Bobby Martin, was in the home shortly after the handyman left and never returned.

“He took the curtains down. We had to get somebody to help put the curtains back up,” Martin says. “I just helped move the table back in, tidy up and clean up the mess he had left.”

Mastin shared that she had to pay someone else $800 to straighten up the mess left by the handyman. In mid-November, she filed a complaint in Anderson County Civil Court and received a hearing date.

“But what he did, he took my money and started on somebody else’s house. He used me,” Mastin says.

Mastin has never received her $1500. WATE contacted Polanco who said his worker and Mastin got into an argument over the job. Regarding the money paid in advance, Palanco said he spent it on labor. Polanco said he offered to return $500s, but she wanted more.

“I think she got ripped off. He got her money took. He was taking advantage of her. It’s not right,” Martin says.

There is one more issue. Due to her disability, the steps outside her home are precarious for Mastin. If things had gone right, she would have had the handyman install a short railing on her porch.

“Something to hold on to when I come up and down the steps,” Mastin says.

Mastin is disappointed in the man she hired and the money lost. Doubtful about getting her money back, she’s hoping at least someday to get a railing installed.

The contractor did not provide a written contract that would have specified the job he had laid out, including costs of materials and labor, but there was none of that. Whether you are hiring a handyman to do small jobs, or a licensed home improvement contractor to do big jobs insist on a contract. A reliable contractor will not hesitate to give you one.