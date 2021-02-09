On Your Side: Over 6 million people haven’t received their second stimulus check yet – here’s what to do

(WATE) — As part of the Federal CARES Act, two stimulus checks have been sent so far, but it’s estimated that over six million people who qualified for the second payment haven’t received them.

While many of these people don’t usually file taxes, the National Economic Council says others saw delays because of errors and other issues.

Depending on what’s holding up your payment, such as a closed bank account, you may need to take a different action.

About 15 days after the IRS sent out the second stimulus check, you should have received a letter from the agency confirming the payment and giving you a way to contact the agency to report any problems.

In North Knoxville, Mark Curran operates a tax preparation business and they’ve been getting questions from folks about problems with their stimulus check.

“You basically put the information on your tax return and if you didn’t get enough money from the stimulus or if you didn’t get the stimulus at all, and are entitled to it, you will get that on your tax refund. So, it will be added to your refund. There are no tax ramifications of this stimulus check, either of the stimulus checks. But if you didn’t get what you were entitled to you will get more on your tax return. If you got more than you were entitled to, you don’t have to give it back.” Mark Curran

Curran also provided insight about the new 1040 SR form.

“It’s a simplified form for seniors. They’ve added schedules to it that becomes a little more complex every year, however, it is more simplified than the regular 1040.” Mark Curran

Tax preparation services provide the documents you’ll need.

Recently, the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS has been ordered by the White House to take additional steps to help get payments to non-filers who have not yet received their money.

Now, the IRS has a tracking tool to monitor you stimulus check status.

At irs.gov, there’s a portal called ‘Get my payment’ and it’s designed to track the status of your 2020 and 2021 payments.

If the tool does not give you information, you may need to eventually report the discrepancy to the IRS or file for a recovery rebate credit.