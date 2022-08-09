KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From food packing to home repairs, a faith-based non-profit needs more volunteers for a big workday on Aug. 20.

Operation Inasmuch has been working with church groups and others mobilizing volunteers to give back to those in need. Volunteers with the group have been serving others in Knoxville for over 20 years. For one day, the group is calling on people to join them in a low-commitment, but a high-impact event that serves hundreds of people in Knoxville and Knox County.

Last year, hundreds of volunteers provided invaluable service and they will be needed again this year for the 2022 Operation Inasmuch event. Dozens of people from different churches, and different denominations will come together on Aug. 20 to serve their neighbors in need.

“We have a project for everybody. If you like to sit because you are not very active, you and do blessing bags for parents at Children’s Hospital. You can make a blanket, you can collect food at one of our local groceries to be donated later for people who need it,” said David Renfro, volunteer planning coordinator.

The name Inasmuch comes from the Bible’s New Testament, Matthew 25:40, “inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”

Mobilizing people to serve others requires a lot of people. The more people serving the bigger the impact. Presently, more volunteers are needed to fill nearly 30 projects.

“I don’t know what it is about this year, but the sign-ups have been slower. We have planned a lot of different projects across the community. But the process of people getting to sign up for those projects has been slower this year, so we are in need, lots of need right now,” said Adam Whaley, Inasmuch executive director.

Quite a few volunteers will be needed to pack food in West Knoxville and First Farragut United Methodist will host this event.

“That is a big day, Aug. 20 beginning at 9-11 a.m. or so. We will be hosting a food pack, packing pre-packaged food that will be distributed locally here in Knoxville. Ladies of Charity, we going to send some to Magnolia United Methodist in East Knoxville. We want to give that food back locally, ” said Martha Scott, First Farragut United Methodist Church member.

Operation Inasmuch is an example of what people can do when they volunteer their time and service, which can change hearts and minds.

“Well it’s fun, but it is something we give of ourselves. You give something away, whether it is your time, your energy, your money. Then you are helping other people and you just get the blessings,” said David Renfro, who has been a volunteer for 20 years.

To sign up to volunteer, visit operationInasmuch.org/events.