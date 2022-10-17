JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.

Throughout East Tennessee, there are rehabilitation programs to help people recover, but shelter is a different issue. A new center in Campbell County is working to fill the gap by helping the homeless and those in crisis.

The center is called F.O.C.U.S, which stands for feed, outreach, clothe, uplift and serve. Opening in May, the center is offering a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a man trying to turn his life around.

Jason Miller, 36, a divorced father of two, showed WATE’s Don Dare into his new apartment. A year ago, homeless, he never imagined he’d have a kitchen of his own and a place where he could wash his clothes when he wants to.

“It’s given me a chance to feel comfortable and safe. To have a place to operate from as far as work,” Miller said.

14 months ago, he was at the Pinnacle Rehab Resource Center in Jacksboro overcoming his demons, followed by intensive rehabilitation at two other facilities.

“I was in pretty deep addiction, substance abuse. I used substances to escape reality and avoid issues I didn’t really know how to face,” Miller said.

At the newly opened F.O.C.U.S Center in Jacksboro, program manager Tana Daugherty and her assistant Skylar Vincent helped find an apartment for Miller two months ago. Also, the center provided free food and home supplies to get him set up. But, it was last year while in rehab that Miller found a mentor.

“Well, he had to go to court in Elizabethton. He needed a ride,” Mike Rutledge said.

For several weeks last year, Rutledge, a retired company executive, drove Miller to upper East Tennessee to resolve minor court violations.

“We began to share and got to know each other and I recognized there is a lot of good in this young fellow right here,” Rutledge said. “He’s just struck. Me, as someone who had gone through some tough times in life, yet even with that, there is someone deep inside there who I know is a lot different than what he has gone through.”

“He didn’t judge me. He took me for who I was and met me where I was at,” Miller said. “And kept telling me I had potential. That there was a better life that God had for me … than I was living.”

Then when Rutledge heard about the F.O.C.U.S Center and what it offers, he had Miller apply.

“You have to have a disability. His addiction is his disability where he had been in and out of rehab. He had been at a homeless shelter for almost a year,” Daugherty said.

In addition to food and household supplies, the center provides a safe place for people to get out of the weather. Those in need can also explore donated items. A local business dropped off half a dozen mattresses. There are toys for kids and housing programs to get people started.

Daugherty said, “There were so many, too many [people in need] to count.”

Miller now has a steady job to help pay for the apartment. As for his new life, he is grateful to many.

The F.O.C.U.S Center which is a division of the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless has case managers that can assist and housing programs that fit different needs. The center depends on volunteer donations, and any help you can give them. It is open during the day for those who need assistance and you don’t have to be homeless to stop by.