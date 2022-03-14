ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County man says he has run out of patience waiting for his income tax refund. Brian Leach said he’s received his refund filed last year and again this year, but he still has not received any money from his 2019 return filed in March 2020.

Brian works alongside his dad at an auto parts store that his father owns in Harriman. At 27, Brian is the father of two children. He has an 8-month-old baby boy and a 3 1/2-year-old son.

Brian and his wife work full-time. Amber Leach, Brian’s sister, is a part-time bookkeeper at the store. With her knowledge of numbers, she has filled out income tax returns for her brother and others for years. Brian should have received a $5300 refund from the IRS two years ago, it never arrived.

“The 2019 return, that’s the only one we’ve had an issue with,” said Brian. “We have contacted them multiple times trying to get someone to talk to. They put us off on somebody else, keep putting us off on somebody else.”

“It was very simple. They don’t itemize, it’s just a straightforward 1040. I’ve filed taxes for years and I’ve never had this problem with anybody,” said Amber.

“We tried to get an appointment with an office. They tell us it is closed, they’re not accepting anybody. We have gotten nowhere with them,” said Brian.

With his sister’s help, Brian already received his tax refund this year and there was no trouble getting his money last year. The IRS sent this letter in early 2021 requesting additional information from Brian for the 2019 return.

“They wanted us to send proof of income and proof of identity which we have here. These are the dates of his paychecks where they asked for verification of income. We have the dates and check numbers. Also, we sent a copy of his birth certificate and driver’s license to double-check that they could confirm his identity. This fax was the last correspondence. We had all ready mail everything to them twice,” said Amber.

“It just seems like nobody wants to deal with it. They just push it off other people and say this person should handle it or that person should handle it. It’s hard to handle something when you have to wait three hours on hold just to talk to somebody.”

“Even though we both work jobs, that amount of money could help out quite a bit with kids. Now that we have two kids that $5,000 would help out tremendously,” said Brian.

The IRS says in 2020, its offices were closed due to the pandemic creating a backlog of unprocessed 2019 tax returns. Also, if taxpayers were given instructions through the mail to send additional information in order to process a return that request slowed down things even more.

“I want my money. That’s my money. That’s my and my family’s money. We need it,” said Brian.

On Brian’s behalf, WATE’s Don Dare contacted the oak ridge office of Congressman Chuck Fleischman. He was told the congressman’s office works through the TAS. The congressman’s office says the TAS is good at resolving many backlog issues and they will try to set up a personal meeting with an agent for Brian.

A January report from the National Taxpayer Advocate’s Office, the TAS, says tens of millions of people experienced delays in the processing of their returns. Typically, the IRS issues a refund within 21 days of accepting a tax return. However, the IRS has been swamped as it struggles to manage processing issues due to the pandemic. Delays in receiving a tax refund can be frustrating, especially if you were counting on the money to pay bills or to purchase everyday items.