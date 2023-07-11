ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — An assisted living facility in Roane County has been under the state’s microscope for the last eight months. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission has sent several inspectors to Victorian Square in Rockwood to follow up on complaints received since December.

It was former employees who first contacted WATE about conditions inside Victorian Square. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission filled out nearly 40 pages of notes about conditions inside the facility. It is important to note that the state is not about to close Victorian Square. It does, however, want to see changes made at the facility and improvements provided for the health and welfare of its residents.

WATE toured the Victorian Square Assisted Living facility three months ago. The president of the Memory Care and Assisted Living home in Rockwood directed his community relations coordinator to show us around. While we were given a cursory look at the 81-room state-licensed facility, we apparently didn’t see what the state discovered.

The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission told WATE that since December of last year and through June of this year, the Health Facilities Commission has conducted three Life and Safety surveys or inspections, and three Health Welfare Surveys.

Some deficiencies noted in January’s Life Safety Survey include no documented fire drills for the years 2021 and 2022, fire-rated doors were not maintained, and no maintenance documents for the sprinkler system and fire alarms. When a final Life Safety survey was conducted on April 21, 2023, “no deficiencies were found.”

Health and welfare-related concerns include failure to document background checks for new employees, failure to maintain residents’ medical records and the presence of cockroaches and bedbugs.

Three former nursing workers at Victorian Square collected and shared pictures of conditions inside the facility during their employment. In one picture, numerous bed bugs can be seen caught and stuck on a trap. Another image shows bed bugs in a clothing drawer. Another shows dead roaches on the floor. Finally, dirty linens were piled up apparently due to insufficient staff.

Former director of nursing Chelsie Cofer once blew the whistle on Victorian Square.

“I explained to [the state] the living conditions of the residents. When the air conditioner went out we were actually the ones who turned ourselves in,” said Cofer. “Completely infested with bed bugs, roaches, rats. We had residents name the rats and said they look like cats because they’re so big.”

Several other former staff members also share the conditions they saw while working there.

“The cleanliness when I was there was awful. We had Home Health coming in and complaining to us the nursing department and doctors that were working with us were complaining,” said Edna Williams, Former Asst Director of Nursing.

“There are a number of things wrong to begin with. The residents don’t have enough staff to take care of them,” said Tracy Jones, former Day Shift Nurse.

WATE reached Ralph Bellande, the president and CEO of Victorian Square. In March, he told us residents’ apartments are clean and well-kept. He blamed some of the issues on former workers saying they’re disgruntled employees. Regarding bed bugs and roaches, he said $30,000 has been spent to eradicate them.

The Health Facilities Commission told WATE it’s waiting on Victorian Square to submit its latest plan sent in June to correct health and welfare issues.

“It makes you feel like, What can you do? Makes you feel bad,” said Jones. “Well someone can step in and do something. They pay a fine and they go about their way and nothing changes.”

Victorian Square was established in 1999, two years after the old Chamberlain Memorial Hospital was closed in Rockwood. The building was refurbished as an 81-room, 84-bed, licensed assisted living facility. It serves a vital role for people who live in Roane, Morgan, and Loudon counties. Regarding the latest health and welfare check just a month ago, the state’s health facilities commission is expecting a response from Victorian Square’s management soon.