KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville widow no longer has to worry whether or not the contractor she hired will put a new roof on her home. She hired the roofer six months ago. However, he came up with constant excuses and failed to do the job. A contractor who watched WATE’s story on Lois has stepped up to make things right.

The company owner said he wanted to remind homeowners there are reputable roofing businesses in East Tennessee. A crew from Barnett Roofing worked from dawn until dusk on Monday, putting a roof on the home of a Knoxville widow who had been scammed.

“I love it, it is absolutely wonderful,” said Lois. “I can’t believe it. It has made my day. It just totally has made my day.”

“Today we are doing a free roof for the customer. We found out she was taken advantage of,” said David Barnett.

A crew from Barnett Roofing worked from dawn until dusk tp put a roof on the home of a Knoxville widow who had been scammed. (WATE)

Lois hired Lucky Star Roofing in the spring of 2023. However, she said the company owner always came up with excuses and never showed up to do the roof. The contract for $9,500 was signed by Roger Blakenship, the business owner. Lois paid two-thirds of the cost in advance last May.

“And he said he would start the following week,” said Lois. “He never came back that week. It wasn’t until I heard from him again on Memorial Day that he said he needed an additional $500 for the dumpster.”

However, the dumpster never arrived and the job never started. One day after we reported her story, Barnett Roofing called WATE.

“We heard about that on the news through your program. We’ve called all our manufacturers and reps, they’re all kicking in – different suppliers in town are kicking in supplies. We’re kicking in the leadership and the labor. Everyone will get paid like usual,” said Barnett.

The 10-member crew worked tirelessly throughout the day each knowing their job as they worked in unison.

“We tore it right down to the roof deck. We replaced a total of 11 sheets so far. We put an ice and water barrier on the eaves,” said Ron Schwanke, the project manager.

He and Barnett met with Lois as they explained the roof’s guarantee. They assured her the job would be done right and she wouldn’t have to worry anymore.

“It is just absolutely wonderful. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank them enough. It is the best Christmas present I’ve ever had I think,” said Lois.

For Lois, her new roof looks spectacular just like it did when she moved in more than 40 years ago.

Barnett told us his company has what is called a widow and children’s fund, and it provides about a quarter of a million dollars a year of free roofing for people in need.

Regarding the first contractor, Lois hired but failed to do the work. She’s filed a theft charge against Blankenship. However, she said the sheriff’s department in Campbell County has not served the summons yet, because they can’t find Blankenship.